Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you visited the grave of this horse in San Antonio?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These 3 employers were rated the best to work for in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh Jurberg
Related
news4sanantonio.com
Police seek new leads into who gunned down woman in East Side driveway in 2018
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Police Department needs the community's help to identify the suspects responsible for a 24-year-old woman's death over four years ago. The deadly shooting happened around 4 a.m. on July 15, 2018 off Gorman near Nolan Street on the East Side. When police arrived on...
KSAT 12
Police, Crime Stoppers seek clues in 2018 slaying of 24-year-old woman in driveway of East Side home
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department and Crime Stoppers want the public’s assistance in tracking down the person or persons responsible for the slaying of a 24-year-old woman back in 2018. According to police, on July 15, 2018, Grace Abigail Seward was fatally shot and Danisha...
KSAT 12
Suspect sought in slaying of 19-year-old at June graduation party on far West Side
SAN ANTONIO – The case of a 19-year-old fatally shot at a graduation party in June on the city’s far West Side remains open and San Antonio police say they can use some help in finding the person responsible. According to police, on June 19, Joshua Palma was...
'It was frantic' | Suspected migrants hit by a truck after escaping stash house at a Southside motel
SAN ANTONIO — In a suspected case of human trafficking, four migrants were trying to escape after being held against their will at a Southside motel. San Antonio Police are searching for the two suspects who chased the migrants in a black truck. It happened around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
Four men arrested for kidnapping teen for ransom on San Antonio’s Northwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested four men on Wednesday who are accused of kidnapping a teenager for ransom. Froilan Guzman-Velasquez, 30, Erik Gonzales-Lopez, 18, Randy Lopez-Benitez, 23, and Hector Manue Lopez-Najera, 23, are charged with aggravated kidnapping. Each is being held in the Bexar County Jail on...
foxsanantonio.com
Migrants being held hostage at South Side motel run over by captor, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A potential hostage situation on the city's South Side ends with shots fire, and leaves two men in the hospital. The incident happened around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Berg's Mill Motel off South Presa Street near Old Corpus Christi Road. Police said they believe that four...
news4sanantonio.com
Police seeking information in fatal Eastside shooting from 2019
SAN ANTONIO – Police are searching for the suspect(s) responsible for the murder of 36-year-old, Anthony Donnell Clark. Clark was gunned down on September 1, 2019, towards the Eastside of town on East Commerce St. in the early hours of the morning. Police say Clark was hanging out with...
KSAT 12
Car crashes head-on into VIA bus on Northwest Side
SAN ANTONIO – A car crashed head-on into a VIA bus on the city’s Northwest Side early Wednesday morning. The crash occurred just before 6 a.m. near the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Cairo, not far from Evers Road. According to VIA, the bus was traveling westbound on...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four men hold teen at ransom, charged with aggravated kidnapping SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO — Four men kidnapped a teenager and held him at random, according to the San Antonio Police Department. On Tuesday, SAPD received a call from a worried family member who said the teen never returned after going outside. The relative also a received a call stating that the victim had been taken and would not be returned unless the suspects got money. Failure to pay would result in the victim being harmed.
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot in arm while walking home on the West Side
SAN ANTONIO - A man is recovering after being shot in the arm while walking home. The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. Monday when police were called to the intersection of San Luis Street and South Navidad Street on the West Side. When police got there, they found a...
news4sanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Deputies looking for man accused of assaulting woman in Northeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Alberto Marquez. Deputies were called out on July 4 to a home in Northeast Bexar County for a report of an assault. When they arrived, the victim told them that Marquez had been harassing her over the last few days and had assaulted her by hitting her several times with a closed fist on the back.
KSAT 12
Shooting suspect found with gunshot wound inside Northwest Side motel, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – A suspect in a shooting is in police custody after being discovered with a gunshot wound at a Northwest Side motel. Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, San Antonio police officers responded to a shooting at Flex Studios, located in the 9500 block of I-10. A man was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two migrants injured when they tried to escape motel room they were being held inside
SAN ANTONIO — Federal investigators could take over a possible human smuggling case that happened on Wednesday late afternoon. Police responded to the 8700 block of S. Presa for reports of a shooting in progress. Officials said a group of migrants tried to escape the motel where they were being held, and were chased down by someone in a truck when they tried to leave the room.
KSAT 12
Man sentenced to 18 years for fatally striking motorcyclist on Northeast Side in 2020
SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of driving erratically and fatally striking a motorcyclist on the Northeast Side in late 2020 was sentenced by a judge to 18 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty in the case. The crash happened Nov. 9, 2020, in the 13200 block...
KSAT 12
Car traveling on wrong-side of road hits VIA bus head-on, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say the driver of a car that crashed into a VIA Metropolitan bus Wednesday morning was traveling on the wrong side of the road at the time. The compact car hit the bus head-on in the middle of Wurzbach Road, not far from Evers Road, after 5:30 a.m.
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
KSAT 12
Bond denied for man charged in deadly tractor-trailer incident in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A judge on Wednesday denied bond for a man accused in the deadly tractor-trailer incident on the city’s Southwest Side in June that resulted in the deaths of 53 people. The motion was signed by United States Magistrate Judge Henry J. Bemporad in San Antonio.
SAPD looking for man who stabbed two people after fight on River Walk
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspects responsible in a River Walk stabbing. Police say on July 23 just before 6 a.m., the victim had gotten into a fight in the 200 block of East Houston street. After the fight, the victim and another person were walking away and the suspect followed them.
KTSA
Man shot and killed after West Side shooting in front of house
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police are investigating a west side shooting in broad daylight that killed a man on Monday. Investigators say they are looking for suspects after the man in his 20s was shot in front of a home around 2:45 p.m. Police say they...
A San Antonio family is seeking an investigation after relative was released from Bexar County jail with broken leg
SAN ANTONIO — A family is calling for an internal affairs investigation at the Bexar County Jail. A 46-year-old woman, who is mentally and physically disabled, was arrested for assault. However, her charges were later dropped. Stephanie Staubitz spent 14 days locked up. The family says she didn't have...
Comments / 2