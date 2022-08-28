ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 40

Gina Quick
4d ago

I am tired of the blame game if any person chooses to take illicit drugs including those not prescribed to them then it's on them not the parents, not the teachers, and for God's sake not the pharmacy.

Reply(8)
22
Guzman Verde
4d ago

china's war on America folks......the United States will never fall from a foreign military it will fall from within .....

Reply(1)
16
Irma Gillis
4d ago

but the Democratic party will do nothing to keep these people from coming into our country and selling this to our people the Democratic party will do nothing to help the American people all they want to do is fill their bank accounts

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

Jacksonville pharmacy used in prescription drug trafficking scheme

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — A Glynn County woman has been sentenced to federal prison in Georgia after obtaining and selling thousands of pills, including opioids. Teresa Hickman, 49, of Brunswick, was sentenced to 38 months in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute a controlled substance. U.S. District Court judge Lisa Godbey Wood also ordered Hickman to serve three years of supervised release after completion of her prison term.
BRUNSWICK, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
Jacksonville, FL
Education
City
Jacksonville, FL
Jacksonville, FL
Government
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
click orlando

👴Counties with the most seniors in Florida

Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections. Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Voice

Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report

A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
CBS 42

US Marshals arrest 51 fugitives in south Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a two-week sweep called Operation Gateway, US Marshals said they arrested 51 fugitives in the Mobile area on a wide range of charges, according to a news release, including five documented gang members. The operation also brought in guns, drugs and cash. The US Marshal’s Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task […]
MOBILE, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ashley Moody
News4Jax.com

The Florida Department of Corrections proposed changes for prisoner visits

The Florida Department of Corrections recently proposed modifications to its visitation policy, potentially reducing visitation hours to every other weekend and limiting those who can visit prisoners. The Florida DOC cites staffing shortages and other strains on the system. The policy will be based on safety and security needs of...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Alcohol Education#Drug Trafficking#K12#Russian#Beaches Recovery#Upd
News4Jax.com

Ex-Clay County Sheriff Darryl Daniels appears in court ahead of much-delayed trial

Darryl Daniels will get his day in court. The trial of the former Clay County sheriff will begin with jury selection in less than two weeks. Daniels, who is charged with tampering with evidence, attempted destruction of evidence and five counts of providing false information to law enforcement, unexpectedly appeared in person for the final pre-trial hearing Thursday. Only his attorneys had been present in court previously for the hearings.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Zoey Fields

Virginia man in Clay County Jail for resisting officer with violence, deputies say

A Virginia man was transported to Clay County Jail Tuesday because of an active warrant from October 2021 when he resisted arresting officers with violence, deputies said. According to the arrest warrant from Oct. 22, John Vance Jones, 35, of Arlington, Virginia, was a passenger in a 2015 Cadillac ATS along the 300 block of Park Avenue in Orange Park that Clay County Sheriff's Office deputies pulled over due to expired license plates from Virginia.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida teens destroy middle school, causing $100K in damages, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - Three Florida teens are facing multiple felonies after the 14-year-old trio reportedly broke into a Palatka middle school campus causing close to $100,000 in damages to the facility on Sunday. Around 4 p.m. Palatka firefighters saw three teenagers running from Jenkins Middle School after responding to a...
PALATKA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WCJB

Deputies follow kidnapping suspect across county lines

FORT WHITE, Fla. (WCJB) - A kidnapping victim is safe after Columbia County and Gilchrist County deputies worked together to catch a violent suspect. Columbia County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 4 a.m. on Thursday, they responded to reports that Frank Desalvo, 50, had beaten and kidnapped someone from a home near Fort White.
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy