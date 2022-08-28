Read full article on original website
Trump-endorsed GOP nominee sues Jan. 6 panel
Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano is suing the Jan. 6 select committee, Politico reports. Why it matters: The lawsuit will set up a legal battle between Mastriano, who has been endorsed by former President Trump, and the Jan. 6 committee investigating Trump's actions on Jan. 6. Driving the news: Mastriano...
GOP's midterm fear: Referendum on Trump
Top Republicans' biggest private fear — that November's midterms will turn on public opinion about former President Trump, not inflation and crime — is unfolding across the political landscape. Why it matters: Trump is dominating the news, picking Trump-like candidates in primaries — and shaping the views and...
Esper calls "extreme partisanship" greatest threat facing U.S.
Extreme partisanship from members of both political parties is the greatest threat currently facing the U.S., former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Wednesday during an interview with Axios' Hans Nichols hosted by Florida's Forum Club of the Palm Beaches. Why it matters: The past few years have seen a...
Biden targets 'extremist' Trump allies as democratic threat in fraught political moment
PHILADELPHIA, Sept 1 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden charged Republican allies of Donald Trump with undermining the country's democracy and urged voters on Thursday to reject extremism ahead of November's midterm elections.
Cook Report: GOP control of the House no longer "foregone conclusion"
The Cook Political Report with Amy Walter says a Republican takeover of the House is "no longer a foregone conclusion," as concern over protecting abortion rights fuels Democratic voter engagement and lower gas prices ease the party's deficit with independent voters. Driving the news: The publication’s House editor Dave Wasserman...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Sen. Lindsey Graham said if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified information, 'there will be riots in the streets'
Sen. Lindsey Graham said there'll be riots if Trump is prosecuted for mishandling classified government records while Hillary Clinton was not.
The leader of Latinos for Trump says the former president has been getting into so much trouble because he 'offended the Lord'
Bianca Gracia posited that Trump has been running into trouble and getting attacked because he has not surrounded himself with faith leaders.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Ron DeSantis' voter fraud hunt backfires
Elections officials across Florida are poking holes in the DeSantis administration's claims that they're to blame after 20 people were arrested for voting illegally. Driving the news: Supervisors of elections in Hillsborough, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties say it's the state's responsibility to notify local election offices about people ineligible to vote because of certain prior felony convictions, Politico reports.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Florida voter fraud charges under scrutiny
There's been a lot of finger-pointing about who's to blame after Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the arrests of 20 formerly convicted Floridians for alleged voter fraud. But will those charges hold up in court?Criminal attorneys tell Axios that prosecutors will have to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that voters had criminal "intent" when they illegally voted in the 2020 election.Catch up fast: Florida's Amendment 4 restored voting rights for most individuals with former felony convictions. But the 2018 state referendum excludes those convicted of felony sex offenses or murder.The 18 voters who've been arrested so far told investigators they received...
Trump lawyer contradicts claim secret papers were declassified before correcting herself in latest gaffe
An attorney for Donald Trump appeared to contradict the former president’s claim that documents taken from his Mar-a-Lago residence were “declassified”, saying she didn’t have clearance to handle the “classified” documents before quickly correcting herself.Alina Habba, in an interview with Sean Spicer on Newsmax on Thursday, said she is not working directly on the former president’s legal case regarding the seizure of documents at Mar-a-Lago.Her response came when she was asked about a Politico report that cited a court filing in which she said that on 5 May – just days before the Justice Department issued a subpoena to...
Judge rules Sen. Graham must testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
A federal judge ruled Thursday Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) must comply with a subpoena and testify before the Atlanta special grand jury investigating possible criminal efforts to overturn the 2020 election, rejecting his appeal to quash the subpoena. Why it matters: Prosecutors have argued that Graham, the highest profile figure...
Robotext onslaught
Americans are sick of the constant barrage of robotexts from political campaigns. So they're suing. Staggering stat: Campaigns have already sent 90.5 million texts this election cycle, including some 68 million from Democrats and around 23 million from Republicans, Axios' Lachlan Markay reports from data by RoboKiller, a blocker app.
Pennsylvania split screen: Biden v. Trump
Call it a 2020 flashback — or a foreshadow of 2024: Residents of Wilkes-Barre, in northeastern Pennsylvania, are getting dueling visits this week, first from President Biden, then from former President Donald Trump. Why it matters: Their visits underscore the region's significance in national politics. Pennsylvania is one of...
Garland sets new restrictions on political activity of appointed DOJ staff
Attorney General Merrick Garland said Tuesday in a memo to Department of Justice employees that appointees can no longer participate in partisan political events, like fundraisers or campaign events, revoking a long-standing department policy. Why it matters: The new restrictions come just months before the midterm elections and amid the...
First look: Dems' climate ad blitz
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, Democrats are spending millions to tout its climate and clean energy provisions — aiming to turn out 2 million environmentally-driven voters across 17 states in November. Driving the news: Climate Power Action and League of Conservation Voters (LCV) Victory Fund, two...
