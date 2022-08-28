Read full article on original website
Virginia Griffin Revoir
4d ago
This is why I left my beautiful house in that neighborhood. so sick of the crime and gangs.
Reply(3)
4
fox10phoenix.com
South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made
PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
ABC 15 News
'Young adult' in extremely critical condition after shooting near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road
PHOENIX — A "young adult" is in critical condition after an incident at a teenage group home near 19th Avenue and Hatcher Road early Thursday morning. A 17-year-old has since been arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault and related weapons charges. The incident occurred just before 2 a.m....
AZFamily
Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
12news.com
This map shows where 12 separate shootings left 11 dead in 5 days in Phoenix metro
PHOENIX — At least 11 people have been killed in gun-related incidents over the last five days in the Pheonix metro area and another 10 were injured in the 12 separate shootings. In one incident, two men were killed at a house party in Pheonix, and in another, an...
2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport
PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
AZFamily
Burglar suspect identified, charged after he fired at officers during standoff in Mesa
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man accused of burglarizing a home of a woman he knew and then shooting at officers during a standoff in Mesa is back behind bars. Abdul Basit Ishan had been in the hospital since the shooting on Aug. 22 but was released and officially arrested on Monday. He was booked into jail on dozens of charges.
fox10phoenix.com
Police investigating murder after woman dies in south Phoenix
Officers responded to reports of a welfare check on Aug. 31 near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman injured. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
kyma.com
Guest describes terrifying moments surrounding mass shooting at Phoenix hotel
PHOENIX (CNN) - Three days after a heavily armed shooter opened fire at a north Phoenix hotel, killing two people and injuring five others, including two police officers, Arizona’s Family returned to the hotel to follow up with one man who was shot. Wesley Williams is back at the...
AZFamily
Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
fox10phoenix.com
Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix
PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
AZFamily
Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
AZFamily
Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Coroner: Man found dead in Las Vegas was reported missing in Phoenix
The Clark County coroner has identified a man whose body was found decomposing in the trunk of a car in Las Vegas last week.
Police speaking out about dangers of 'rainbow fentanyl' found in Phoenix
As if fentanyl wasn't dangerous enough, now, they're finding rainbow-colored fentanyl pills around the city, potentially making it more marketable for kids.
AZFamily
Shootings leave 8 dead, 11 injured in violent weekend across the Valley
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Eight people have been killed and nearly a dozen others hurt after a violent weekend in parts of the Valley. Below is a list of shootings that began Friday night. Shooting at Avondale convenience store. The first shooting of the weekend happened just after 8...
1 Woman Hospitalized After A Motor Vehicle Crash In Phoenix (Phoenix, AZ)
A serious motor vehicle collision resulted in ejecting a woman underneath a pickup truck. The crash took place near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, at around 11:15 a.m. Police officials reported that when a pickup truck [..]
MCSO investigating body found near Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange
The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death near the Loop 202 and Loop 101 interchange Thursday.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after being thrown under pickup truck in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A serious crash caused a woman to be thrown underneath a pickup truck in Phoenix on Wednesday morning. The crash happened around 11:15 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. Police say a pickup truck driver was stopped at a red light, and a woman...
AZFamily
RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash
On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale
PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
