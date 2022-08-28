ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 5

Virginia Griffin Revoir
4d ago

This is why I left my beautiful house in that neighborhood. so sick of the crime and gangs.

Reply(3)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox10phoenix.com

South Phoenix shooting leaves 2 dead, no arrests made

PHOENIX - Police are investigating a double homicide after a shooting broke out at a south Phoenix apartment complex. Officers responded to an area near 48th Street and Broadway after neighbors reported hearing gunshots. Two men were found shot to death in an apartment, officials said. No names were released.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Police investigating double homicide at southeast Phoenix condos

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A homicide investigation is underway after two people were found dead early Thursday morning in southeast Phoenix. Officers were called for a welfare check at a condominium complex in the area of 48th Street and Broadway Road shortly before 2 a.m. and discovered two men had been shot. The victims were pronounced dead at the scene and were not taken to the hospital. Police have taped off sections of the complex and homicide detectives are investigating.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Crime & Safety
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
12 News

2 men found dead south of Sky Harbor airport

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating the circumstances leading up to the deaths of two men near 48th Street and Broadway Road early Thursday morning. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at about 1:45 a.m. near the Phoenix-Tempe borderline, south of Sky Harbor International Airport, and discovered two men who had been killed by gunfire, police said.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Partying#South Mountain#Violent Crime#Cbs#Phoenix House
AZFamily

Bicyclist critically injured after being hit by truck in west Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A bicyclist was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in west Phoenix. Police were called to the area for a bicyclist accident that happened just before 5 a.m., and the cyclist was taken to the hospital with critical injuries. 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road are now closed while police are on scene investigating.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Men arrested for 18-year-old woman's murder in south Phoenix

PHOENIX - Police have arrested two men after an 18-year-old woman was reportedly murdered in south Phoenix. Officers conducted a welfare check near Central Avenue and Roeser Road and found a woman who had been shot at around 5 a.m. She died from her injuries, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vincent Cole said.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Maricopa police identify man found dead after hours-long standoff with officers

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Maricopa police have identified the man who was found dead after an hours-long standoff with officers earlier this week. Authorities said it happened in Villages neighborhood near Honeycutt and SR 347 in Maricopa on Monday after police responded to a noise complaint. The suspect, identified as Brian Simmons, 38, reportedly tried to fight with officers before entering his home and exchanging gunfire with officers while barricaded inside. A SWAT team also responded, and police later found the man dead with a gunshot wound. The Pinal County Medical Examiner is now working to determine if he was shot or shot himself.
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Motorcycle rider killed in crash in south Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A motorcyclist is dead after getting into a crash with a driver in south Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the area of 32nd Street and Broadway Road. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Justin Manning, who was seriously hurt. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
AZFamily

RAW VIDEO: Chandler police investigating deadly drag racing crash

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. The City of Mesa says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated:...
CHANDLER, AZ
12 News

4 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash in Glendale

PHOENIX — Four people were transported to the hospital Thursday after multiple cars crashed into each other in Glendale, officials say. The multi-vehicle collision was reported near 67th Avenue and Mountain View Road and resulted in one of the vehicles rolling over on its side. A total of six people were injured and four of them were taken to the hospital, according to the Glendale Fire Department.
GLENDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy