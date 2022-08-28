ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Police identify man killed in Jackson shooting

By McKoy Scribner
WLNS
WLNS
 8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtLZz_0hYfoSeL00

UPDATE: (8-29) — The Jackson Police Department has identified the victim as 42-year-old Markeithis Thomas-James Smith.

He was found shot outside a party store Sunday morning.

For more information, read the article below.

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) — The Jackson Police Department says a 42-year-old Jackson man was shot and killed Sunday morning.

Police said they were called to the 200 block of W. Biddle St. near a party store.

When they arrived, officers found the victim laying in the street with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was pronounced dead by medical personnel when they arrived.

According to officials, there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident and the investigation is in its early stages at this time.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 855-840-7967

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

 

