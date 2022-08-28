ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Heat and humidity return next week; 80s in NY, NJ

By Christopher Gress, Video: Byron Miranda
 4 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After dealing with a number of 90-degree days, the tri-state area will get a brief break from the heat Sunday.

Ocean winds will have a cooling effect so temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s, with some coastal locations remaining in the 70s. Some areas could see early in the day, but some sunshine is expected in the afternoon.

Looking ahead, conditions to heat up as we wrap up August. Temperatures will warm back into the upper 80s as we start the new workweek, and several areas could touch 90 degrees between tomorrow and Wednesday. It will be quite humid as well.

A cold front will bring some relief with possible storms Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. And, once that front moves through, some cooler and drier air will settle into the region.

