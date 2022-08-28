ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Watergate prosecutor says DOJ will scrutinize recovered Mar-a-Lago materials: 'I'm sure they're going to be fingerprinting every one of those documents'

By Sarah Al-Arshani
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0y13_0hYfnQqg00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2de9Be_0hYfnQqg00
Donald Trump answers questions from reporters after making a video call to the troops stationed worldwide at the Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach Florida, on December 24, 2019.

NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

  • The intelligence community says they're assessing the security risk of documents found at Mar-a-Lago.
  • Several classified documents were seized from Trump's property earlier this month.
  • A former Watergate prosecutor told CNN that the DOJ will follow the damage assessment of the documents.

Former assistant special Watergate prosecutor Nick Ackerman said he thinks the Justice Department will closely monitor the damage assessment of documents obtained during the search of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate.

"That's a big issue here. In fact, I think the prosecutors will be investigating some of the same things. I mean, for example, they're looking at the videos that were on the storage area," Ackerman told CNN's Jim Acosta on Saturday.

He added: "They're going to want to see who moved things in and out, when they did it in relation to requests that they made. I'm sure they're going to be fingerprinting every one of those documents to try and determine whether anybody else had access to them and who had access to them."

On Saturday, Avril Haines, the Director of National Intelligence, told lawmakers that her office would be assessing the possible national security risks of the documents obtained.

"The Department of Justice (DOJ) and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) are working together to facilitate a classification review of relevant materials, including those recovered during the search," Haines wrote in the letter to House Oversight Committee Chair Carolyn Maloney and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff.

The FBI had seized 11 sets of classified documents from Trump's property , including some that were marked as "top secret" and may have concerned nuclear weapons .

On Friday, the Justice Department released a heavily redacted version of the affidavit to search the estate.

During the same interview, former White House Press Secretary told Acosta, that guests of members of Mar-a-Lago could come in with very little vetting so the security protocols where those documents were kept could pose security risks.

"It is the president's home six months out of the year, but it is also a club, a resort. And it is a resort that puts its members very first," Grisham said.

She said, there are people "in and out" of there who are not necessarily vetted.

Ackerman added the "obstruction piece" is what stood out to him in the affidavit and what's "really important" from a prosecutor's perspective.

"The concealment that's listed in that affidavit, I mean, that is what really triggered this search warrant in the first place," Ackerman said. "Because they had evidence that they were being lied to, that they were being played, and that Donald Trump and some others were basically concealing these documents."

He added, "Which leads to the big question why would they even want these documents in the first place, which of course, brings up this issue of what happened to these documents, who had access to them, and were any of our real major secrets blown because of the way this material was handled."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 148

Ultimate One ⚓️
4d ago

Doing Damage Control, huh, I sure hope none of those documents got into the wrong hands. But knowing Trump, there's a 50/50 chance that it did. You know people were caught of guard with Water Gate, finding out that it went all the way to the president. Now here with Trump, it a whole new Ball game. This situation makes Water Gate, look like a misdemeanor.

Reply(58)
37
Ryan Moranski
4d ago

Trump "In my administration, I'm going to enforce all laws concerning the protection of classified information," "No one will be above the law," 💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯💯🎯

Reply(1)
17
Give'em truth
4d ago

Give it up already. You liberals are so obsessed with Trump you can’t even function! It would be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic.

Reply(6)
8
Related
Business Insider

Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said there would be evidence if Trump declassified documents: 'It can't just be an idea in his head'

David Laufman said there would be evidence if Trump declassified the Mar-a-Lago documents. Laufman, a former DOJ official, investigated Hillary Clinton's handling of classified records. Trump said he had a "standing order" to declassify, but ex-officials have pushed back on the claim. A former Department of Justice official has pushed...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carolyn Maloney
Person
Jim Acosta
Person
Adam Schiff
Person
Avril Haines
Person
Donald Trump
SheKnows

Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’

After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mar A Lago#Fingerprinting#Doj#Watergate#Getty Images#Cnn#The Justice Department
Business Insider

Lindsey Graham says 'nobody's above the law' after FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago club but adds that he's 'suspicious' of the investigation

Sen. Lindsey Graham on Tuesday struck a more measured tone when discussing the FBI's search at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club compared to some of his Republican colleagues who have sharply criticized the move. "We're a nation of laws. Nobody's above the law. That's for darn sure," the South...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Business Insider

Trump lawyer says she's told him all litigation involving the former president 'will stop' if he announces he's not running for office in 2024

A Trump lawyer said investigations into the former president would stop if he didn't run for office in 2024. The Department of Justice executed an FBI raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, seeking classified documents. Attorney Alina Habba said the raid would increase support among Trump's base. A lawyer for Donald...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
Business Insider

Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says

Trump aides are speculating about the identity a possible informant at Mar-a-Lago. Some think only a member of Trump's family could have done it, The Guardian reported. Acting on information from a witness, the FBI searched the ex-president's Florida home. Aides to former President Donald Trump believe that a member...
PALM BEACH, FL
Business Insider

Business Insider

595K+
Followers
39K+
Post
309M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy