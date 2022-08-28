PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.

PEORIA COUNTY, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO