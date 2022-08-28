Read full article on original website
1470 WMBD
More arrests in connection with Peoria Stadium fight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have made additional arrests in connection with a fight last Friday night at Peoria Stadium. The fight broke out in the stands of Peoria High School’s season opener football game with Metamora. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says on Wednesday, PPD detectives...
1470 WMBD
PPD: Teen arrested on multiple gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police arrested a teen on gun-related charges Wednesday. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says officers identified a 17-year-old with an active warrant standing next to a vehicle near Sheridan and McClure Wednesday evening. PPD made contact with the juvenile and took him into custody...
1470 WMBD
Pair arrested for stolen vehicle and gun in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police arrested two men late Wednesday morning after finding a stolen vehicle and a loaded handgun, which was also apparently stolen. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth says police observed Naquavion Lewis, 22, and Tarjie Whitley, 19, enter a vehicle about 11 a.m. and drive away from N. Shipman Street, not far from Landmark Apartments.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Man wounded in afternoon Peoria shooting
UPDATE (7:30 p.m.) - Peoria Police say the victim of Thursday afternoon’s shooting at East Archer and North California Avenues suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg. In a news release, police did not provide suspect information, although the department said the shooting is under investigation. Anyone...
Central Illinois Proud
Man wanted for viral animal cruelty incident, other warrants
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A warrant has been issued Thursday for a man involved in an animal cruelty incident that went viral in August. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post, a warrant has been issued for Nicholas Prince not only for animal cruelty but also for an unrelated violation of an order of protection and a misdemeanor traffic warrant.
hoiabc.com
Peoria man convicted of 2021 murder
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been found guilty for his role in a May 2021 homicide in Peoria. Arenza Brown was found guilty Thursday of first degree murder, attempted armed robbery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The charges stem from a May 10, 2021...
Central Illinois Proud
Police recover stolen car and firearm, arrest 2
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested two individuals in relation to a stolen car and firearm Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers located an unoccupied stolen vehicle, with the assistance of the license plate reader system, near Shipman Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Drive.
hoiabc.com
2 more teens arrested after stadium clearing brawl
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Peoria Police arrested two more teenagers after Peoria Stadium was evacuated during a brawl Friday night, and authorities expect there will be additional arrests. A 15-year-old and 16-year-old were both arrested for mob action and taken to the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC)...
Central Illinois Proud
Trial postponed for teen suspect in alleged Mackinaw murder-for-hire plot
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The Sept. 26 trial for one of the teens in an alleged murder-for-hire plot in rural Mackinaw has been postponed. Andre Street, 17, and three other teenagers were accused of engaging in a murder-for-hire plot that resulted in the death of Rebecca Bolin, 52, and serious injuries to her husband Douglas Bolin.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman arrested for Peoria attack with multiple weapons
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police arrested Starr R. Walker, age 33, Sunday for an aggravated assault that left the victim hospitalized. Police were called to a local hospital at approximately 3:16 p.m. Sunday regarding an earlier assault. They located the male victim who displayed obvious signs of trauma and non-life-threatening injuries, including a stab wound to the hand.
Central Illinois Proud
Woman indicted for battery against police officer and pregnant woman
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman was indicted for battery against a police officer and a pregnant woman Tuesday. According to Peoria County records, on Aug. 7, 21-year-old Chrischauna K. Smith struck and injured a pregnant woman. On Aug. 16 Smith also kicked a police officer while resisting arrest.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged for battering EMTs
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria resident Tayler Jacquelyne Moore has been indicted for two counts of aggravated battery of Peoria first responders in an incident July 16. Moore is alleged to have committed battery towards two emergency medical technicians (EMTs) while they were performing their duties and providing aid at Moore’s home in Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman charged with battery of nurses, correctional officer
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria woman Tierra Medlock, age 24, has been charged with battery of two Unity Point nurses in July as well as battery of a correctional officer shortly thereafter. Her first two indictments allege that Medlock made physical contact of an insulting or provoking nature with...
1470 WMBD
Woman jailed for Peoria assault
PEORIA, Ill. – An East Peoria woman is in jail, after she allegedly assaulted a man in a South Peoria neighborhood over the weekend. Peoria Police say Starr Walker, 33, is jailed on charges of Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Battery, and was found to be wanted on a Fulton County Warrant.
Central Illinois Proud
State of Illinois sued: Christopher Vaughn murder case
Attorney hopes to correct public record. State of Illinois sued: Christopher Vaughn murder …. Peoria Zoo Interview | September 1st | Good Day Central …. Interview with the Producer of Live With Kelly and …. Addiction Recovery | Ask the Doc Interview | WMBD …. Is the Tazewell County Health...
Central Illinois Proud
Normal Police looking to identify retail theft suspect
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Normal Police Department is asking the public for help Tuesday to identify a suspect related to multiple retail theft incidents. According to a Normal police Facebook post, officers are looking to identify a suspect related to several retail theft incidents from 707 Liquors since the start of August.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria woman indicted on child endangerment, domestic battery charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria woman has been indicted on a child endangerment charge as well as multiple battery charges. Indictments alleged Ghia A. Parker, 43, knowingly endangered the life of a minor by spraying them with an unknown substance and attempting to strike them. She is also facing two counts of domestic battery and an additional count of battery.
Central Illinois Proud
String of assaults reported at ISU, police investigating
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Campus police at Illinois State University are investigating a series of sexual assaults that occurred Sunday and Monday. On Sunday, Aug. 29, ISU Police received reports of two sexual assaults, one in Cardinal Court and one in Watterson Towers. On Monday, police received a report of another sexual assault in Watterson Towers that also occurred over the weekend.
Peoria County corrections undersheriff retires after 28 years
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A longtime leader with the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office officially retired on Wednesday. Growing up, Ronda Guyton said she wanted to work in law enforcement and one area in particular piqued her interest. “I knew that I wanted to start at the ground level, so that’s starting in corrections. You want […]
hoiabc.com
No one hit after ‘directed’ shooting in Pekin Monday
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Cars and a house have numerous bullet holes after what police say was a directed shooting in Pekin Monday morning. Pekin Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of Sherwood Drive on reports of shots fired at a home and observed numerous shots were fired at the home from the street.
