Entertainment

Parade

Fans Go Wild Over 'Stranger Things' Cast Members' Reunion Selfie

Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things haven't forgotten about what could have been between Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn in the show's latest season, and now the actors are giving viewers some more highly-requested content together. Van Dien, the 25-year-old actress who plays cheer queen Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4...
TV & VIDEOS
Mary Duncan

Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Parade

'Spy Kids' Actor Disappoints Fans By Trashing Movie in TikTok Trend

Daryl Sabara first stole fans' hearts with his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, but he might have just crushed them with his new TikTok video. In the clip posted to his account on Tuesday, the actor, now 30, followed a trend that uses the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to describe three different sounds, one of which isn't so pleasing to hear.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
Parade

'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest

Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
TV SHOWS
Parade

Barbie Debuts Gloria Estefan Collectors Doll for Singer's 65th Birthday

Gloria Estefan just got the best birthday present ever. Earlier today, it was announced that the seven-time Grammy winner would receive her very own Barbie doll. The custom Mattel creation was modeled after Estefan's likeness, and the doll's accessories are said to be inspired by the singer's Cuban-American heritage. While...
MUSIC
Parade

Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic

It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Pack on the PDA During Nature Vacation Photos

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sealed their summer with a kiss– or, quite a few, so it seems!. The 42-year-old actress and her 47-year-old husband have been busy getting back to nature and touring the country in an RV during their family's annual summer road trip. But despite setting out on an adventure celebrating the great outdoors, the celebrity couple has been pretty plugged into social media; and both have shared a decent amount of photos throughout the trip.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Lindsay Lohan Poses in Front of Big Ben in Throwback Nod to ‘The Parent Trap’

If you were to ask Lindsay Lohan what she was doing to close out summer, she would tell you she's busy making a memory. The 36-year-old actress shared two adorable photos on her Instagram today, Aug. 30; one from a recent trip to London with her 26-year-old brother, Dakota, and its blueprint from 24 years ago when the family was in England while Lindsay was filming Disney's The Parent Trap, which just recently celebrated its 24th anniversary.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'

Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

Parade

