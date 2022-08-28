Read full article on original website
Fans Go Wild Over 'Stranger Things' Cast Members' Reunion Selfie
Fans of Netflix's Stranger Things haven't forgotten about what could have been between Grace Van Dien and Joseph Quinn in the show's latest season, and now the actors are giving viewers some more highly-requested content together. Van Dien, the 25-year-old actress who plays cheer queen Chrissy Cunningham on Season 4...
Woman runs out on first date with man when she notices his teeth are glowing in the dark
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My friend Angela had been talking to this guy Mark online for quite a while before she decided to meet him in person. They spent weeks talking every day on the dating app where they met and were enjoying getting to know each other. She even said at one point shortly before they met that he might be ‘the one.’
Kevin Bacon Puts His Spin on Beyoncé Song in Cover Performance for His Goats
Kevin Bacon loves serenading his goats, and this time he's throwing Beyoncé into the mix. The actor started singing to his goats during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and he's keeping the tradition going after he posted another #GoatSongs video on his Instagram. Bacon can be seen serenading...
John Travolta Shows Off Son's Parkour Skills in Incredible Instagram Video
The Grease star, 68, couldn't help but beam over his 11-year-old son Ben, who appeared to have some impressive parkour skills in a new video. The video, posted to Instagram on Aug. 31, showed Ben honing his athletic skills while climbing, swinging and jumping on various courses at what looked to be an indoor adventure gym.
Reese Witherspoon Welcomes Fall With 'She's a 10' Trend Instagram Video
Despite the persistence of the heat, hot girl summer is waning and sad girl fall is raring to take its place. The girlies are ready for pumpkin spice lattes, Halloween, and cooler temperatures, but nobody is more ready for it than Reese Witherspoon. The Morning Show actress took to Instagram...
Chris Hemsworth Shares Adventurous Videos of His Kids Enjoying Extreme Sport
Chris Hemsworth is making daredevils out of his children by introducing them to extreme sports hobbies. The actor shared some videos and a picture of his kids riding dirt bikes around what might be his family's property in Australia on Instagram yesterday, Aug. 29. Two videos show the kids doing...
TikTok User Recounts Hilarious Mark Wahlberg Encounter in Viral Video
Mark Wahlberg is learning all of the hip new things "kids" are doing these days!. A TikTok user, whose name is Nadia (nadiasultanx on the app), shared a sweet story about an encounter she had with the actor. The video shows the fan sitting down in front of the camera...
'Spy Kids' Actor Disappoints Fans By Trashing Movie in TikTok Trend
Daryl Sabara first stole fans' hearts with his role as Juni Cortez in the Spy Kids film series, but he might have just crushed them with his new TikTok video. In the clip posted to his account on Tuesday, the actor, now 30, followed a trend that uses the "Hal Walker Plays the Banakulas" audio to describe three different sounds, one of which isn't so pleasing to hear.
Nick Cannon Praises 5-Year-Old 'Genius' Son on First Day of Second Grade
Nick Cannon was a proud dad ahead of his son's first day of school!. Cannon celebrated a huge milestone as his 5-year-old son took on second grade. In an Instagram post, The Masked Singer host shared a photo of Golden posing before the big day on Aug. 29. Golden can...
'Red Table Talk' Announces Premiere Date with 'iCarly' Star as First Guest
Get ready, because Red Table Talk is set to make a return next month with brand new episodes. The show, hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, alongside daughter, Willow Smith, and mother, Adrienne Banfield Norris, will return to Facebook Watch on Wednesday, September 7—and that's not all. The show will be kicking off its premiere with former iCarly star Jennette McCurdy as the first guest at the table, according to a press release shared with Parade.
Barbie Debuts Gloria Estefan Collectors Doll for Singer's 65th Birthday
Gloria Estefan just got the best birthday present ever. Earlier today, it was announced that the seven-time Grammy winner would receive her very own Barbie doll. The custom Mattel creation was modeled after Estefan's likeness, and the doll's accessories are said to be inspired by the singer's Cuban-American heritage. While...
Vanessa Hudgens Embraces Barbiecore With Her BFFs in New Pic
It's a Barbie world—and Vanessa Hudgens is most certainly a Barbie girl. The 33-year-old actress shared a photo via Instagram on Aug. 31 that featured her and her two friends, fellow actress and writer Jessamine-Bliss Bell and musician GG Magree, as they posed poolside. Pretty in pink, the celebrities'...
Pawsitively Perfect—Dolly Parton Launches Pet Apparel Collection 'Doggy Parton' on Amazon
Dolly Parton is known for bringing people together with her country music and sweet charm—she really is like America's best friend. So, it's no wonder she's teaming up with man's best friend with her latest venture, Doggy Parton—her new dog apparel and accessories collection!. "Puppy Love' was my...
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Pack on the PDA During Nature Vacation Photos
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard sealed their summer with a kiss– or, quite a few, so it seems!. The 42-year-old actress and her 47-year-old husband have been busy getting back to nature and touring the country in an RV during their family's annual summer road trip. But despite setting out on an adventure celebrating the great outdoors, the celebrity couple has been pretty plugged into social media; and both have shared a decent amount of photos throughout the trip.
Lindsay Lohan Poses in Front of Big Ben in Throwback Nod to ‘The Parent Trap’
If you were to ask Lindsay Lohan what she was doing to close out summer, she would tell you she's busy making a memory. The 36-year-old actress shared two adorable photos on her Instagram today, Aug. 30; one from a recent trip to London with her 26-year-old brother, Dakota, and its blueprint from 24 years ago when the family was in England while Lindsay was filming Disney's The Parent Trap, which just recently celebrated its 24th anniversary.
SI Swimsuit Model Georgina Burke Reveals How She Deals With Online Haters
Boss babes do boss things... especially when it comes to letting haters online know they don't have as much power as they sometimes like to think!. Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Georgina Burke is not one to mess with, and she apparently learned some of her hate defense tactics from body-positive advocate, Hunter McGrady.
Shay Mitchell Serves Important Message in Witty TikTok Video
Shay Mitchell is letting everyone know that it's okay to live your best life however you see fit!. The actress posted a witty video on TikTok on Tuesday that showcased her eating a variety of extremely delicious-looking foods. In the clip, audio is playing that says, "I've decided I'm going...
Jordan Fisher Wasn't a 'Gilmore Girls' Fan, But His Wife Sure Is
Jordan Fisher, of Dear Evan Hansen and Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between fame, didn't grow up geeking out about Gilmore Girls, but someone else he knows did: his wife, Ellie Woods. "I wasn't a big. fan," he admitted to Parade in a recent interview. "But my wife was and...
Jessica Simpson Shares Kids' First Day of School Photo: 'Heart is Full'
Jessica Simpson's family appears to be in full back-to-school mode as her two older children kicked off the new school year earlier this week. The clothing designer—who shares kids Maxwell, 10, Ace, 9 and Birdie, 3 with husband Eric Johnson—shared a sweet snap to her Instagram account on Wednesday, Aug. 31 to celebrate her kids' first day back to school.
Exclusive Sneak Peek: Harry Sheds His Mask on the Next 'Resident Alien'
It's Halloween in Patience which means more than tricks and treats on Resident Alien! In "The Alien Within", Harry (Alan Tudyk) continues his search for the alien baby and decides to enlist Sahar's help (Gracelyn Awad Rinke) in an unusual way. You'll never guess who finds the alien baby first.

