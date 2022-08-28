Read full article on original website
Related
wevv.com
Impaired 18-year-old arrested after driving 100 MPH on Highway 41, police say
An Evansville, Indiana woman is behind bars after police say she was caught driving down the highway at 100 miles per hour while under the influence. The Indiana State Police says a trooper was patrolling on Highway 41 in Gibson County around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he saw a driver passing other vehicles at a high rate of speed.
MyWabashValley.com
2 injured in train vs car accident
KNOX CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Knox County Sheriff, Doug Vantlin, said the driver 68-year-old, Dasil Mills, and 62-year-old passenger, Nancy Benjamin both from Washington, Indiana suffered minor injuries. Original: Two people were sent to the hospital following a car vs train accident in Knox County. Assistant Chief of...
One dead, one hospitalized after rollover on I-69
WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — One person is dead and another hospitalized after a rollover wreck in Daviess County. According to the Washington Police Department, first responders were sent to the southbound lane of I-69 on Wednesday around 4:30 p.m. for a rollover crash. One person had been ejected from the vehicle and another person was […]
14news.com
DNR investigating ATV accident in Warrick Co.
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick County dispatch tell us crews were called to an ATV accident Wednesday morning. They say it happened on Greenbriar Road near the corner of Weyerbacker Road. Our crew tells us the scene has been cleared. DNR is currently investigating.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WTHI
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
WANE-TV
ISP: Trooper delivers a woman’s baby in French Lick
ORANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A quick-thinking Indiana State Police trooper who is also a certified EMT helped deliver a woman’s baby at a home in French Lick on Wednesday. Emergency dispatchers received a call from a woman who was in labor at her home at about 5:20 p.m., state police said in a media release. The woman did not think she could get to the hospital in time, and that’s when Trooper Mackenzi Alexander heard the location of the home and began making her way there.
wevv.com
Jail Officers needed in Posey County
The Posey County Sheriff's Office in Mt. Vernon, Indiana, says it's currently taking applications for new Jail Officers. PCSO says interested applicants can visit the officer Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to apply. The sheriff's office says interested individuals can also apply by phone within the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wbiw.com
Man arrested after found hiding under covers in bed
MITCHELL – A Mitchell man was arrested on Wednesday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputies were alerted a warrant had been issued for 52-year-old Richard Cota on a charge of invasion of privacy. Officers then went to 567 Southridge Drive to arrest Cota. Two deputies went to the...
wbiw.com
An accident claims the life of Shelburn man
SULLIVAN CO. – On Wednesday, August 30th at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to the area of State Road 63 at County Road 1075 North, to investigate a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of one individual. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Justin Bell...
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
wevv.com
Woman burglarized multiple times after damage caused by Evansville house explosion
A burglary investigation is underway in Evansville, Indiana, after a woman called 911 to report multiple break-ins at her property after it was damaged in the Weinbach Avenue house explosion. Evansville Police Department officers were sent to take a burglary report at a home on North Weinbach Avenue on Tuesday...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
Truck reportedly ‘exploded’ in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to a vehicle fire around 10:40 Thursday morning in Henderson. It happened in the 2300 block of Adams Lane near Carriage Mobile Home Park. It was reported a truck exploded. Henderson Fire shared a photo of the truck. They say no one...
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
wamwamfm.com
DEVELOPING: Evansville police respond to early morning robbery
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Police are on the scene of an attempted robbery in Evansville. Officers were called to a Circle K gas station in the 300 block of South Green River Road just before 4:30 Thursday morning. We have a crew on the scene working to learn more.
wamwamfm.com
Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.
Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
wevv.com
EPD: Man on dirt bike arrested after fleeing from officer, crashing
An Evansville man was arrested after police say he tried to flee from an officer on a dirt bike before crashing. An officer with the Evansville Police Department said he was going west down Virginia Street towards Highway 41 late Monday around 9:30 p.m. when he saw a dirt bike motorcycle driving east past him on Virginia.
WLKY.com
Person dies in plane crash at French Lick Airport
FRENCH LICK, Ind. — A person has died after a plane crash at the French Lick Airport in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police said around 9 p.m. Saturday, authorities responded to a report that a small plane had crashed at the airport. When first responders arrived, they found a...
wbiw.com
Two were arrested on drug charges after the driver drove on the wrong side of the road
BEDFORD – Two people were arrested after a Bedford Police officer stopped a vehicle with an improperly placed license plate that had abruptly swerved to the wrong side of the road on 7th Street and proceeded to travel east. The officer initiated the traffic stop at the intersection of...
Comments / 0