Toledo, OH

13abc.com

The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announces partnership with Toledo Lucas County Public Library

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio announced a new partnership with the Toledo Lucas County Public Library System, Thursday. The faith-based social service agency will have outreach tables and employees at the Sanger branch on the first Tuesday of every month as well as outreach opportunities at the Oregon branch on the third Tuesday of every month, beginning September 6.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van to visit area locations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health’s mobile mammography van is scheduled to make visits to different locations throughout the region in September. Mercy Health says the mobile mammography unit is customized for patient convenience and delivers 3D mammograms to woman 40 years of age and older. It’s equipped with the newest 3D technology and offers patients the option of self-compression, which will allow the patient to control the compression once they are in position.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TLCPL to celebrate Welcoming Week

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be celebrating Welcoming Week this September. TLCPL says Welcoming Week celebrates Toledo’s certification as a welcoming place for all. To celebrate, the Toledo Library has a week-long lineup of programs and activities to showcase the cultures of our community and the contributions they have made.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

13abc Big Story: Labor Day Travel

Vance reacts to the news that First Solar is expanding in northwest Ohio, discussed what he likes about Sen. Portman’s governing style, and addressed the fundraising challenges Republicans have faced during the 2022 campaign. Updated: 5 hours ago. Slow warming back to the 90s by Saturday, with low rain...
OHIO STATE
County
Lucas County, OH
City
Louisville, OH
Lucas County, OH
Government
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant East Toledo home awaiting demolition

EAST TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the corner of Navarre Avenue and Yondota sits an abandoned eyesore. that neighbors say they were told was going to be demolished long ago. Yet, years later the property sits covered in vines and poison oak. " It makes our area look even worse...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODNR: EHD in deer confirmed in multiple Ohio counties

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Natural resources has received several confirmed cases of Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease in deer in multiple Ohio counties. ODNR says it is seeking help with reporting dead or sick deer to help track the potential disease outbreak. If you observe a deer that is behaving abnormally, you can contact ODNR directly by phone or you can report it online.
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Podcaster ruled ineligible in race for Ohio elections chief

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Secretary of State’s Office says a conservative podcaster who embraces former President Donald Trump’s discredited claims of a stolen 2020 election isn’t eligible to run this November as an independent candidate vying to challenge Ohio’s Republican elections chief. Terpsehore “Tore” Maras had vowed to appeal if incumbent Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s office rejected her candidacy based on the outcome of a protest by a voter who is also a Republican Party official. In a letter Tuesday, an assistant secretary of state handling the matter upheld recommendations by a judge whose review found a handful of Maras’ previously validated signatures were flawed.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Afghan evacuee in Toledo earns his commercial drivers license

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noor Akbar Shah arrived in Toledo after escaping Afghanistan nearly a year ago. Today he celebrated earning his commercial driver’s license. His time in Toledo was not all easy. Upon arrival, he had to begin teaching himself English, and how to get his driver’s license. He says getting his CDL will be great to help him earn money for his family back home.” I want to find some money for my family, my family stays in Afghanistan. I want to help with the other people in Afghanistan,” says Akbar Shah.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

School district condemns racist homecoming invite

SWANTON, Ohio (WTVG) - A local school district is condemning a racist homecoming invitation by one of its students. A student from the Swanton Local School District created a poster board that said “if I was Black I’d be picking cotton but I’m white so I’m picking u 4 hoco” to ask another student to the upcoming homecoming dance.
SWANTON, OH
13abc.com

NASA testing Artemis equipment in Sandusky

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio has always been a part of the space program, with astronauts like John Glenn and Neil Armstrong hailing from the Buckeye state. Today, there’s a test facility named for Neil in Erie County, and it’s playing an important role in NASA’s new Artemis Program that is working to get people back to the moon. The site used to be called Plum Brook Station, and it’s aided in the success of numerous space missions for decades now.
SANDUSKY, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County Opiate Coalition to hold event honoring Overdose Awareness Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Opiate Coalition is hosting an event to raise awareness surrounding International Overdose Awareness Day on Wednesday. According to The Lucas County Health Department, 276 people in Lucas County died as a result of opioid related overdose and injury in 2021. Overdose Awareness Day provides an opportunity to remember those we have lost to drug overdose.
13abc.com

Hancock Public Health to hold walk-in COVID-19 clinics

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - Hancock Public Health announced Thursday it will be holding walk-in COVID-19 clinics. According to HPH, the clinics will be held on Mondays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for individuals over the age of 12. The clinics will take place at Hancock Public Health located at 2225 Keith Parkway in Findlay.
FINDLAY, OH
Travel Maven

This Ohio Flea Market is the Largest in the Midwest

There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. Traders World is one of the largest markets in the Midwest. Located in the town of Lebanon, Traders is just a short drive away from Dayton and Cincinnati. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
LEBANON, OH
13abc.com

Feel Good Friday: Good News on the Greens

POINT PLACE, Ohio (WTVG) - At 91-years-young, Stan Bishop looks very comfortable on a golf course. You would never guess that it’s a hobby he picked up only after retirement. “I never picked a club up until I was 66 and i haven’t put it down since,” recalled Bishop,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates 25 years with cake giveaway

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday with a cake giveaway at all locations across North America. On Sept. 1, the first 250 guests at each bakery will receive a free Confetti Bundtlet, the brand’s individually packaged miniature Bundt Cakes. Nothing Bundt Cakes says...
TOLEDO, OH

