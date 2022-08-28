TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Noor Akbar Shah arrived in Toledo after escaping Afghanistan nearly a year ago. Today he celebrated earning his commercial driver’s license. His time in Toledo was not all easy. Upon arrival, he had to begin teaching himself English, and how to get his driver’s license. He says getting his CDL will be great to help him earn money for his family back home.” I want to find some money for my family, my family stays in Afghanistan. I want to help with the other people in Afghanistan,” says Akbar Shah.

