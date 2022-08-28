Read full article on original website
Related
wtaq.com
3rd Suspect In Green Bay Homicide Now In Custody
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Alejandro Cantu, a suspect in a west-side murder, is in the Brown County jail, records show. Cantu, 31, was booked into the jail this morning (Thur). He was wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide for the April murder near Western and Perkins avenues.
wtaq.com
Murder Suspect May Try To Have The Case Heard In Juvenile Court
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The attorney for the 15-year-old charged in a murder in a pharmacy parking lot may request to have the case moved to juvenile court. Jeremiah Robinson, then 15, allegedly shot and killed a 31-year-old man Feb. 18 outside the Walgreens store on the corner of Oneida and Mason streets.
wtaq.com
Highway 29 Interchange Project Aims To Improve Safety
BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A long-awaited interchange in Howard and Hobart is now open. The final ramp of the Highway 29/VV interchange opened Tuesday afternoon. Construction of the new interchange began in spring 2021. It replaces a J-turn which was built in 2013. In that configuration, drivers headed...
wtaq.com
Brown County Declares War On Fentanyl
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Brown County executive Troy Streckenbach announced a plan to address misuse of fentanyl and other opioids. Streckenbach was joined by Brown County Public Health Officer Anna Nick and other department leaders today (THUR). Streckenbach is directing Public Health to use opioid settlement funds to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wtaq.com
WEDC Distributes Over $1 Million in Grant Funding to Green Bay Organizations
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation has given over a million dollars in grant funding to two area groups in order to help diverse businesses. Green Bay’s On Broadway and NewCap are getting the money as part of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act funding....
wtaq.com
Marinette Marine Takes On Its Largest Project
MARINETTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Workers in Marinette are building what will eventually become the U.S.S. Constellation, a $1.3 billion project. Cutting the steel marks the first step in the expected four-year-long process. Just designing the frigate took about two years. “We’ve been through design review with the Navy. We’ve...
Comments / 0