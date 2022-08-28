ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, VA

Juvenile shot in Hampton, Police investigate

By Gabriel Thomas
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
HAMPTON, V.a - The Hampton Police Department is asking for your help in identifying suspects connected to a shooting on August 24 around 9:47 p.m in the 800 block of Teach Street. That is a block from Powhatan Pkwy.

Officers tell News 3, that when they arrived at the scene a male juvenile was struck by gunfire.

An investigation revealed that the juvenile was struck by gunfire while walking down the street.

According to the release, the juvenile was transported to a local hospital and received medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an active investigation. Police say anyone with information leading to this incident is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police department or call 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.

