ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ray Liotta's fiancee Jacy Nittolo marks 3 months since actor's death

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yzr83_0hYfkZga00

Aug. 28 (UPI) -- Jacy Nittolo shared photos of her getting a tattoo on her arm as a tribute to her late fiance, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams icon Ray Liotta.

"Yesterday marked 3 months," Nittolo wrote on Instagram Sunday.

"It only seemed appropriate to do something meaningful that will forever be with me. What an honor to have Mark Mahoneys gift do the work. @markmahoney_ssc Thank you @babspatrick for a beautiful day and @chazznittolo for capturing it."

Mahoney is the tattoo artist, Barbara Patrick is Nittolo's friend and Chazz is her son.

The black-and-white photos don't clearly show the image she chose for her tattoo, but it appears to be a feather.

Liotta died in his sleep on May 26. He was 67.

The actor had been in the Dominican Republic to work on the movie, Dangerous Waters. He was recently seen in the films Many Saints of Newark and Marriage Story and the Apple TV+ series Black Bird.

Comments / 18

BabbyFace Revocation
3d ago

I'm still in shock stab me in the heart ❤️ he was one of the most underrated great actors of all time we miss you Ray.

Reply
8
Related
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Sylvester Stallone claimed it'd be like 'mass suicide' if Jennifer Flavin ever left him months before divorce

Sylvester Stallone previously said it would d be like "mass suicide" if his model wife Jennifer Flavin ever left him. Months before filing for divorce, Stallone and Flavin appeared as guests on their daughters' podcast "Unwaxed with Sophia & Sistine Stallone." The two discussed their relationship in depth months before the two set out to end their 25-year marriage.
CELEBRITIES
People

Ray Liotta's Fiancée Jacy Nittolo Gets a Tattoo in His Honor 3 Months After His Death

Ray Liotta's fiancée Jacy Nittolo is honoring the late actor with a new tattoo. Nittolo posted photos of herself on Instagram Saturday getting some new ink, three months after the death of Liotta. The first selection of black-and-white pictures show the tattooing process, while the final shot in the carousel shows a close-up of the new tattoo, which appears to be a feather.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Liotta
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Actor#Fiance#Tattoos#Tattoo Artist#Field Of Dreams#Chazznittolo
TVOvermind

Tom Cruise to Marry Again Following Highly Publicized Divorce from Katie Holmes?

The internet loves to speculate, and one thing it loves to focus on is Tom Cruise. Is Tom Cruise to marry again in the near future? Despite many inaccurate online reports that Tom Cruise is set to marry Hayley Atwell, his long-term girlfriend, the rumors are simply rumors. However, it’s not uncommon to see headlines such as “Tom Cruise to Marry,” because he has an active dating life and has since he began his career in Hollywood in the middle of the 1980s. He’s a tabloid golden child, but he seems to have no plans to marry again following his divorce from Katie Holmes. That also begs the question, what happened to his previous marriages?
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Christina Ricci says Johnny Depp ‘explained homosexuality’ to her as a child

Christina Ricci learned what being gay meant over a phone call with none other than Johnny Depp when she was nine years old. “The Addams Family” star opened up about discovering “what homosexuality was” while filming 1990’s “Mermaids” alongside Cher and Depp’s then-girlfriend, Winona Ryder. Appearing on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live on Thursday, Ricci revealed her unlikely conversation with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star. “Johnny [Depp] is actually the person who explained to me what homosexuality was when I was nine,” she explained. Ricci said her curiosity sparked after witnessing a homophobic incident on the set of her “first movie.” “There was something going...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Tattoo
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Jennifer Lopez Shares First Photo of Wedding Look From Her and Ben Affleck's Georgia Ceremony

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse of her seemingly glamorous wedding look from her Georgia wedding to Ben Affleck. The newlywed hasn't revealed her full dress yet, but she posted a teaser to her Instagram on Tuesday, which sent fans to her On the JLo newsletter, where the details will soon be shared. In the closeup, Lopez's face is covered in a sheer, tulle veil, and she's wearing a collared white dress -- previously revealed to be a one-of-a-kind Ralph Lauren design -- underneath.
GEORGIA STATE
E! News

Anne Heche’s Son Homer Breaks Silence on Her Death

Anne Heche's son shared an emotional message after his mother's death. "My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom," her son Homer Laffoon said in a statement to E! News. "After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness." The actress—who remained in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Anne Heche's Ex Dragged To Court Over $55k Bill Stemming From Custody Battle With Late Actress

Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was dragged to court months before the actress’ death over an unpaid bill related to the their paternity battle and he’s still being forced to deal with the matter, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, back in April, Heche’s ex – and father to her son Atlas — was hit with legal papers by the law firm Wasser, Cooperman & Mandles. The firm is who Tupper hired to take on Anne in 2019 when they battled over paternity and child support. James and Anne were together from 2007 to 2019 after...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Did Elvis Presley die on the toilet?

ELVIS Presley died 45 years ago, leaving his loyal fans around the world devastated. Since he sadly passed away, there have been many reports that The King died on the toilet. The world's biggest star was found at his Graceland mansion on August 16, 1977, and pronounced dead at Memphis Baptist Memorial Hospital.
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
438K+
Followers
63K+
Post
149M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy