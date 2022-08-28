Read full article on original website
Kentucky mother speaks out after 12-year-old daughter found dead
The mother of a 12-year-old girl has spoken out after her daughter’s body was discovered last Thursday, 12 August.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to the reports of an assault in the town of Van Lear, Kentucky.Deputies found a man identified as Stacy Collins with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.During the investigation, Stacia Leigh Collins was found to be missing, and her body was later discovered.“I keep imagining what was going through her mind...We lost a very precious person, she was a gem,” Summer Mullins said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sister of Kentucky teen who died after floods reflects on brother's braveryBreonna Taylor: Four police officers charged with civil rights violationsRecovery efforts underway after Kentucky swept by fatal flooding
Baltimore boy, 9, allegedly shoots girl, 15, on her front porch; family claims it was no accident
A 9-year-old is accused of fatally shooting 15-year-old Nykayia Strawder over the weekend, and her family claims it was no accident. The Baltimore Police Department (BPD) on Sunday identified the 9-year-old suspect in the Aug. 6 shooting that occurred at Strawder's family home on the 600 block on Linnard Street, saying the boy was "playing with a loaded handgun when it accidentally discharged, striking the 15-year-old in the head."
Authorities: Elderly woman dies days after badly beaten by daughter with broomstick
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A woman is facing charges after she is accused of badly beating her 83-year-old mother with a broomstick. Her mother later died. Loretta Barr, 65, is facing aggravated manslaughter and assault charges. Gloucester County officials say the incident happened at an apartment in Washington Township on the 2200 block of Woodmont Circle. Investigators say Barr badly beat her mother with a broomstick, hitting her several times on her side and on her head on Aug. 6. Eyewitness News spoke with several neighbors who say they've been kept in the dark and have been trying to figure out what happened...
22-year-old mother is the 3rd person to die in Missouri home explosion
A 22-year-old mother has died after a house in a Missouri town exploded earlier this week. Myranda Gale Golden is the third person killed in the explosion, according to the Mississippi County Sheriff's office. Golden died Friday, four days after the incident. Her 3-year-old daughter died Thursday, and her significant...
Two women charged with murder in college student shooting death
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Two women are now in custody in Alabama, charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a college student they flagged over on the side of the road, police confirmed. Adam Simjee, 22, was driving through Talladega National Forest near Cheaha State Park with...
Convicted at 17, prisoner, now 53, exonerated in rape
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Black man wrongfully convicted as a teenager for a New Orleans rape more than 36 years ago was ordered freed Thursday after a judge threw out his conviction. Sullivan Walter, now 53, used a handkerchief to wipe away tears as a state district judge formally vacated his conviction for a home-invasion rape. Judge Darryl Derbigny expressed anger that blood and semen evidence that could have cleared him never made it to to the jury. “To say this was unconscionable is an understatement,” Derbigny told Walter. After appearing in court in New Orleans, Walter was driven to Elayn Hunt Correctional Center in St. Gabriel, where he was officially released.
Kansas City mother charged after 2-year-old child found dead with amphetamines in his system
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old mother faces charges after her 2-year-old child was found dead with amphetamines in his system. According to Jackson County court documents, on Aug. 17, Kansas City Police Department officers responded to the 6500 block of Paseo Boulevard to perform a welfare check. The caller reportedly told dispatchers a child at the home was killed, and his mother didn’t take any steps to prevent the death.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
West Virginia 14-year-old fatally shoots domestic abuser
A 14-year-old is accused of fatally shooting an adult following an ongoing domestic incident, West Virginia State Police said. The shooting was reported Sunday afternoon at a residence near Fort Gay, police said in a statement. Officers arrived to find the adult dead on the porch of the home, police said.
Mother and son found dead from apparent murder-suicide in North Dakota
BISMARCK, N.D. (TCD) -- A 45-year-old mother and her 25-year-old son were allegedly found dead from an apparent murder-suicide earlier this week. According to a news release from the Bismarck Police Department, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to the 3800 block of Renee Drive to perform a welfare check. At the scene, officers reportedly found Michelle Myers of Tennessee and her son, Dylan Myers, deceased.
24-Year-Old Ga. Woman Who Mysteriously Vanished Weeks Ago Was Reportedly Last Seen at an Apartment With 2 Men
A Georgia mom is pleading for the safe return of her daughter, who vanished more than two weeks ago. According to a release from the Atlanta Police Department, 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir was last seen at an apartment complex July 30. Speaking with WSB-TV, Lenoir's mother Jannette Jackson says Lenoir left...
Park Ridge elementary custodian charged after leaving cell phone in staff bathroom
PARK RIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- A custodian at Park Ridge elementary school is now on leave after being arrested for putting a camera in a staff bathroom.Luis Rubio-Ortega, 37, is charged with felony unlawful video recording.A female employee at Washington Elementary found a cell phone in recording mode near a toilet in the staff restroom on May 27.Rubio-Ortega told detectives this week he put it there to record female staffers.Rubio-Ortega appeared in bond court yesterday - where a judge set his bail at $50,000.
3 people arrested after remains of missing Louisiana man are found in shallow grave
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (TCD) -- Two men and a woman were arrested this week after investigators discovered a missing man’s remains. In July, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help in locating Tywonne "Day-Day" Lamonte Neal. He was reportedly last seen getting into a gray sedan and had not been seen or heard from since July 17. The Sheriff’s Office said detectives "cannot rule out foul play."
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Dawn Wynn: Everything we know about Missouri woman ‘on the run’ after husband’s murder
Dawn Renee Wynn, 49, is wanted by Missouri authorities after she vanished while awaiting trial for the murder of her husband. Ms Wynn is accused of shooting Harold Lee Wynn, 51, in the back of the head while he slept inside their fifth-wheel camper at their property in McDonald County on 16 November 2021.The mother-of-five is facing second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges and was released on a $100,000 bond on April 29, online court records show. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office revealed that Ms Wynn disappeared from her mother’s house in Pea Ridge, Arkansas, where she had been ordered...
Florida woman allegedly caught on video trying to smother boyfriend’s son with pillow
KEY WEST, Fla. (TCD) -- A 36-year-old woman was reportedly caught on camera trying to fatally smother her boyfriend’s 7-year-old son with a pillow and blanket. According to a news release from the Key West Police Department, officers responded to a report of child abuse allegations on Aug. 7. The child’s father reportedly told authorities that he noticed behavioral changes with his child, and he also said his son would wake up with swollen, irritated eyes.
