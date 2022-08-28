The mother of a 12-year-old girl has spoken out after her daughter’s body was discovered last Thursday, 12 August.Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said that they were called to the reports of an assault in the town of Van Lear, Kentucky.Deputies found a man identified as Stacy Collins with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.During the investigation, Stacia Leigh Collins was found to be missing, and her body was later discovered.“I keep imagining what was going through her mind...We lost a very precious person, she was a gem,” Summer Mullins said.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sister of Kentucky teen who died after floods reflects on brother's braveryBreonna Taylor: Four police officers charged with civil rights violationsRecovery efforts underway after Kentucky swept by fatal flooding

JOHNSON COUNTY, KY ・ 17 DAYS AGO