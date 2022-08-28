Read full article on original website
Arrest photo released of Maryland man accused of killing mother, daughter in mass stabbing
BALTIMORE -- A booking photo has been released of an Edgewood man charged in a mass stabbing that left a woman and her 5-year-old daughter dead Tuesday in Pennsylvania. Keith Kretzer, 31, is charged with two counts of criminal homicide and two counts of criminal attempted homicide. Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to the first block of Firebox Court in Hopewell Township for a reported stabbing, Pennsylvania State Police said. There, the woman and a 5-year-old girl were found dead. A 63-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were both were hospitalized with serious injuries. One of those victims wrestled the knife away from him, according to court documentsKretzer was arrested with blood and cuts on his hands. He allegedly told investigators that something took control of him and he killed people, according to the documents..The woman who died was identified as 34-year-old Christine Fousek. The surviving victims share the same last name, Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement.Two Maryland women have had three protective orders granted against Kretzer, according to court records.
15-year-old dies in drowning at Towson pool, police say
BALTIMORE -- A 15-year-old boy died Saturday after drowning in a pool in Towson, Baltimore County police said.Officers responded to the 8700 block of Mylander Lane about 9:35 p.m. and found the boy unresponsive inside the pool. Medics transported him to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.On Monday, detectives identified the victim as 15-year-old Jayden Mejia.
Complex
17-Year-Old in Texas Accused of Fatally Shooting Woman Who Was Visiting Son’s Grave
A Texas 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting earlier this year of a woman who was visiting her son’s gravesite. Per regional outlet KWTX, the individual—identified in reports as Christian Lamar Weston but listed as Christin Lamar Weston in online jail records—was arrested over the weekend and ordered to be held without bond.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Arrest in Monday murder
29 year old Jasmine Craig is charged with murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a 30 year old woman early Monday morning. The shooting happened on Berkshire Avenue.
Virginia man accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old woman while their 1-year-old child was home
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (TCD) -- A 21-year-old father stands accused of fatally shooting the 19-year-old mother of his 1-year-old child. According to a news release from the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at approximately 1:49 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Crescent Valley Drive to a report of a shooting. At the scene, authorities reportedly found Aliyah Henderson suffering from a gunshot wound.
Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper
A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
He Killed This Beautiful Philadelphia Mother Of Six Little Girls
Ashley Lockhart, Children, and Murder SuspectTwitter. On Saturday, August 6, 2022, the boyfriend of 32-year-old Ashley Lockhart stabbed Ashley over 18 times all over her body and face. According to Fox 29, her body was found inside her gold Honda Odyssey just after 8:30 am. Surveillance footage shows him jumping into the vehicle and stabbing Ashley repeatedly over her body and face. When authorities arrived, they found the knife still embedded in Ashley's face. The vehicle was on the side of a road on the west side of Philadelphia. Witnesses reported a man and woman fighting just before Ashley was found. Ashley Lockhart was the mother of six young girls, ages 5 months to 10 years old.
Rage Erupts at Funeral for Black Woman Who Died After Falling Out of Moving Cop Car
On Thursday morning, Brianna Marie Grier was laid to rest at a “celebration of life” at the West Hunter Street Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia.National outrage has erupted since the 28-year-old mother of two died in July from head injuries sustained while in the custody of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Department after experiencing a mental health episode.Specifically, state investigators say she died after falling out of a cop car—and that the door was left open by at least one of the people arresting her.“The program says that we come to celebrate her life, but we also come to condemn her...
Young Mom Is Fatally Shot While Picking Up Son from Babysitter, Teenager Arrested
A young Illinois mother was picking up her 1-year-old son from a babysitter on Aug. 4 when she was fatally shot twice in the back of the head in the city of Morris. The 25-year-old victim has been identified as Beverly Lambert. After she was killed, the suspect allegedly stole her car and fled the scene.
Amber Alert: 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry abducted by man in Reading, Pennsylvania
READING, Pa. (CBS) -- An Amber Alert has been issued across Pennsylvania after a 13-year-old was abducted in Reading. Pennsylvania State Police issued the alert just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. They say 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry was last seen in the area of Schuylkill Avenue around 2 a.m. She was abducted by an unknown man and last seen traveling in a silver Chevy Traverse with Pennsylvania tags and registration. Kalia-Henry was last seen wearing a red shirt with pink and purple pants.She's about 5 feet 1 inches and approximately 106 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.Anyone with information should call 911 immediately.
2 men charged in fatal shooting of Philadelphia man, police say
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (CBS) -- Police are searching for one of two suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Philadelphia man last week in Atlantic City. Police say 32-year-old Aaron Callahan and 47-year-old Kenneth Creek were charged with murder and other related charges in the shooting of 31-year-old Jordan Eaddy on the 1300 block of Baltic Avenue on Aug. 25.
Police locate family members of baby found in stroller in Baltimore alleyway
UPDATE: Baltimore police say family members of the infant found in a stroller in a Southeast Baltimore alley have been located.An infant was found left in an alleyway Thursday in Southeast Baltimore, police said. The baby, who was in a stroller half-clothed, was found at 11:30 a.m. in an alley off the 1500 block of Broening Highway and dropped off at a police station, police said. Police are asking for help finding the parents. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Southeastern District at 410-396-2422.
Detroit police launch urgent hunt for man suspected of killing at least THREE people by randomly firing at strangers on the street just after dawn
At least four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly two-hour-and-a-half period on Sunday morning in Detroit. Police were still searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
18-year-old woman shot in the head, killed in North Baltimore
BALTIMORE -- An 18-year-old woman was shot in the head and killed overnight in North Baltimore, police said. Officers responded around 1 a.m. Thursday to the 500 block of Tunbridge Road in Govans, where they found the victim shot in a home. She was pronounced dead on the scene police said.
Arrest made after Natalie Portman film set faces extortion and shooting threat
Police made an arrest Monday after a street vendor allegedly attempted to extort a production crew for $50,000 and threatened to shoot a gun near the Baltimore set of the Natalie Portman AppleTV+ show, "Lady in the Lake." Baltimore Police Department officials confirmed to Fox News Digital Keith L. Brown...
Man shot and killed in Glen Burnie during argument, police say
BALTIMORE -- A man was shot and killed in Glen Burnie on Friday after he and another man got into a dispute, Anne Arundel County police said."They were arguing and then guns came out," said Lt. Glen Shanahan of the Anne Arundel County Police Department.When officers arrived at the scene in the 600 block of Crain Highway North about 4:30 p.m., the suspected shooter was still on the scene. He was arrested.An investigation is ongoing.
Beloved veterinarian shot on Light Street leading to school lockdown in Federal Hill
BALTIMORE -- A beloved veterinarian was shot inside the Light Street Animal Hospital on Monday morning, according to those who know the victim.After evacuating homes and businesses and locking down an elementary school less than one block away, police were able to take the suspect into custody."It is a family incident between two relatives who got into some type of dispute. One individual produced a gun and shot the other one," said Col. Richard Worley of the Baltimore Police Department. "We were able to get them out luckily by the brave work of the fire department and Baltimore City officers who...
West Baltimore neighborhood rattled by two deadly shootings separated by single block
BALTIMORE -- Homicide detectives are investigating two deadly shootings separated by a single block in West Baltimore, according to authorities.The two shootings happened less than twelve hours apart in the neighborhood of Woodbrook.The first shooting occurred at 10:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of Edgemont Avenue, police said.That's when someone shot a 59-year-old man in the chest, according to authorities.Officers found him inside of a house. Medics pronounced him dead at the site of the shooting, police said.Hours later, at 8:56 a.m., officers learned that a 38-year-old man had been shot in the 2300 block of Ruskin, according to authorities.The man had been shot multiple times. He sustained gunshot wounds to the upper body and head, police said.The man was taken to a local hospital where staff pronounced him dead, according to authorities.Anyone with information about either of these shootings should contact homicide detectives at 410-396-2100.Anonymous tipsters can call the Metro Crime Stopper tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital
A South Baltimore veterinarian was shot and injured after an argument with his brother inside an animal hospital Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses, resulting in a standoff with police and the lockdown of a nearby school before the shooter was taken into custody. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the Light Street Animal Hospital at 1601 Light St. Several employees there alleged ...
