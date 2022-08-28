ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braves: Ronald Acuña plans to play through ‘terrible’ knee injury

Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has terrible pain in his knee, but he plans on playing through it for the rest of the season. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has “terrible” knee pain, but he’s planning on playing through it until the season ends. According to Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when asked about how his knee pain was, Acuña responded, “Terrible. But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.”
