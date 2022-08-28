Read full article on original website
Related
Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup
NC A&T and NC Central take center stage at the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte this weekend. But first they met Bubba Wallace. The post Duke’s Mayo Classic expecting a big crowd with HBCU lineup appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Penn State is the first victim of a terrible targeting call this season (Video)
Penn State football lost freshman LB Abdul Carter to a targeting call that had college football Twitter in midseason form bemoaning the controversial rule. The return of college football is great. We get to bask in the brilliance rivalry, school pride, chaos and unpredictability. Unfortunately, it also means the return...
Braves: Ronald Acuña plans to play through ‘terrible’ knee injury
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has terrible pain in his knee, but he plans on playing through it for the rest of the season. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has “terrible” knee pain, but he’s planning on playing through it until the season ends. According to Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when asked about how his knee pain was, Acuña responded, “Terrible. But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.”
FanSided
279K+
Followers
529K+
Post
137M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0