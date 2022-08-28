Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has terrible pain in his knee, but he plans on playing through it for the rest of the season. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has “terrible” knee pain, but he’s planning on playing through it until the season ends. According to Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when asked about how his knee pain was, Acuña responded, “Terrible. But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.”

ATLANTA, GA ・ 10 HOURS AGO