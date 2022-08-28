FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.

OAK HILL, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO