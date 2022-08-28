ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

WVNT-TV

Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
RUPERT, WV
WOWK

Police respond to possible shooting in Milton

MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
MILTON, WV
City
Charleston, WV
Charleston, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Man, WV
WSAZ

Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of the victim and the suspect in a deadly shooting have been released by Charleston Police. Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot “multiple times” Tuesday afternoon, police say, and was found on her front porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
CHARLESTON, WV
Metro News

Charleston police investigate deadly shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Memorial services held for CPD K9 killed in the line of duty

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Thursday afternoon following a memorial service at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. K-9 Axel lost his life on August 27 while saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as...
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Funeral service honors life of K-9 Officer Axel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City leaders spoke about who K-9 Officer Axel was and what he meant to the Charleston Police Department. Chief of Police Tyke Hunt said Axel made the ultimate sacrifice while tracking down a wanted man in the woods, armed and willing to shoot so that other officers could go home to their families Saturday night.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Driver arrested after hitting parked truck

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Wednesday after hitting a parked truck. The accident happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Officials say two women were inside of the car and no one was inside the parked truck. Keep checking the...
HUNTINGTON, WV
WSAZ

Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
ELKVIEW, WV
Lootpress

Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
OAK HILL, WV
WSAZ

Deputies look for break-in suspect

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
