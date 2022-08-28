Read full article on original website
WVNT-TV
Elderly woman attacked, three charged with malicious wounding
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — According to WV State Police Rainelle Detachment, an elderly woman was taken to CAMC to be treated for serious injuries after she was attacked by three people. According to State Trooper J.W. Gilkeson, an 87-year-old woman accidentally hit a dog with her car near...
wchstv.com
Charleston police release name of woman shot and killed in Kanawha City; suspect arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATE, 7:15 p.m. 8/30/22. Charleston police have released the name of a woman shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in Kanawha City and the suspect who has been charged in her death. Nancy Belcher, 72, was found with multiple gunshots and pronounced dead about 4:45 p.m....
WOWK
Police respond to possible shooting in Milton
MILTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Sheriff’s deputies are on the scene of a possible shooting in Milton. Dispatchers said the call came in from the 1100 block of Courtney Lane shortly after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They said there is one possible victim.
UPDATE: Man facing murder charge after woman fatally shot in Kanawha City
UPDATE: (9:19 P.M. Tuesday, Aug. 30) – Vestal Fredrick Harper was arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court Tuesday evening. Harper was charged with 1st degree murder and is being housed in the South Central Regional Jail with no bond. He is set to appear in court on September 7th, 2022 at 3:15 p.m. If found […]
WSAZ
Woman dead in Charleston shooting; man arrested
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The names of the victim and the suspect in a deadly shooting have been released by Charleston Police. Nancy Belcher, 72, was shot “multiple times” Tuesday afternoon, police say, and was found on her front porch. She was pronounced dead at the scene in the 700 block of Lower Donnally Road.
Metro News
Charleston police investigate deadly shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Police are investigating a shooting death. Authorities said a woman was shot and killed at around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 400 block of Lower Donnally Road near Kanawha City. A suspect was detained near the scene of the shooting, authorities said. It’s...
wchstv.com
Man who ran 'drug house' connected to Charleston officer's murder denied reduced sentence
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man with ties to the investigation of the murder of a Charleston police officer had hoped for a modified sentence from a Kanawha County judge on Wednesday. Richard Chapman, 45, who is currently serving two drug sentences, one from Putnam County and one from...
WSAZ
Former police officer and firefighter sentenced to prison for raping underage girl
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A former firefighter and police officer was sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for raping an underage girl, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Christopher Osborne, 26, also must serve five years of supervised release and register as a sex offender, according to the...
WSAZ
Memorial services held for CPD K9 killed in the line of duty
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Charleston Police K9 officer killed in the line of duty was laid to rest Thursday afternoon following a memorial service at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. K-9 Axel lost his life on August 27 while saving his partner, Ptl. Clendenin, and Ptl. Childress as...
WSAZ
Funeral service honors life of K-9 Officer Axel
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - City leaders spoke about who K-9 Officer Axel was and what he meant to the Charleston Police Department. Chief of Police Tyke Hunt said Axel made the ultimate sacrifice while tracking down a wanted man in the woods, armed and willing to shoot so that other officers could go home to their families Saturday night.
WSAZ
Driver arrested after hitting parked truck
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A driver was arrested Wednesday after hitting a parked truck. The accident happened before 3 p.m. Wednesday in Huntington at West 7th Street and Washington Avenue. Officials say two women were inside of the car and no one was inside the parked truck. Keep checking the...
WSAZ
Charleston sees more than 10 shootings in a month
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A string of shootings this month in Charleston has residents voicing their concerns, and city leaders are looking for solutions including City Councilman Chad Robinson. Robinson lives a few doors down from the scene of a deadly shooting Tuesday. “The situation in the last few weeks...
wchstv.com
Inmate sentenced in killing of another inmate at South Central Regional Jail
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An inmate accused of killing another inmate at South Central Regional Jail in 2018 received additional prison time. Nathan Smith of Elkview was sentenced on Wednesday to 18 years with credit for time served in the second-degree murder of Jeffrey Craig, 51, while they were incarcerated at the South Central Regional Jail,
UPDATE: Suspect name released in shooting, assault, and burglary case
A Huntington man has been arrested and charged with 13 felonies following a shooting that happened in Guyandotte Monday afternoon.
Former West Virginia cop and firefighter sentenced for raping teen
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A former firefighter and police officer will spend the next 14 years behind bars for the rape of a minor. According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Christopher Osborne, 26, was sentenced today, Aug. 31, 2022, after pleading guilty in June 2022 to violating a minor victim’s civil rights by raping […]
3 charged after man beaten with baseball bat in St. Albans
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – Two men and a juvenile are facing charges after another man was hospitalized after an attack in St. Albans. According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 200 block of West Main Street in St. Albans on Aug. 14, 2022. Deputies say they were called to […]
Man killed in Charleston officer-involved shooting
Charleston police officers shot and killed a man late Saturday after suspect allegedly shot and killed police canine.
Oak Hill man sentenced to prison for attempt to bribe officers
FAYETTEVILLE, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Oak Hill man was sentenced to prison Friday for the felony offense of Bribery in Official and Public Matters. Reports from the Office of the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney indicate that, on Friday, August 26, 2022, Kyle K.J. Slaughter, 26 of Oak Hill, was sentenced to no less than one and no more than ten years in prison for the felony charge, to which Slaughter pled guilty on June 29, 2022.
WSAZ
Deputies look for break-in suspect
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the public for help. Deputies say they are looking for a man who is wanted for questioning in connection with several break-ins. The break-ins happened around the Merritt’s Creek area in Barboursville, deputies say.
WVa police: Suspect kills K-9, is fatally shot by officers
CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Police in West Virginia fatally shot a fleeing suspect who they say killed a police dog. The suspect, who was being pursued on foot after he fled a home toward a wooded area, shot the Charleston police K-9 named Axel at close range Saturday night, Police Lt. Tony Hazelett said.
