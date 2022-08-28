ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollie Doyle strikes Deauville gold with Tempus

 4 days ago
Archie Watson’s Tempus brought up a hat-trick to lead home a British-trained one-two in the Barriere Prix Quincey at Deauville on Sunday.

Sent off favourite for the one-mile Group Three, the six-year-old continued his fine recent form in style.

Hollie Doyle shadowed the French-trained leaders In Crowd and Longvillers for the first half of the race, but was always travelling comfortably aboard the gelded son of Kingman.

The duo put the race to bed in a matter of strides once Tempus saw some daylight, galloping clear to score by almost two lengths.

Jane Chapple-Hyam’s International Angel was held up in rear before making smooth progress through the field to become Tempus’ biggest danger, but she ultimately proved no match for the winner and had to settle for the silver medal.

“He’s a lot straighter when he comes under pressure these days and after jumping OK, the further he went the better he travelled,” said Doyle of the winner.

“It’s hard to tell how good he is as he’s gone from handicaps to winning two Group Threes in eight weeks.

“I know Archie has big plans for him, and if he keeps settled there’s no reason why he should go further. He could also handle a step up to Group Two and I think he’s most effective on a straight mile.”

Bouttemont landed the sprint honours (PA)

Bouttemont ran out a narrow winner of the Barriere Prix de Meautry for Gregory Benoist and Yann Barberot.

Winner of the All-Weather Sprint Championships at Newcastle in April, Bouttemont held off Loubeisien by a neck in a thrilling finish.

Owner Phillippe Allaire said: “I am delighted with the performance. It should act as a perfect prep for the Prix du Petit Couvert (at ParisLongchamp on September 11).”

