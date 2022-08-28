Pierre Emerick Aubameyang has arrived in London as he looks to finalise a deadline day move from Barcelona to Chelsea. The Gabon international was seen coming out of a car and as Sky Sports reporter Gary Cotterill approached the striker to ask questions about his imminent move to Stamford Bridge, a member of his security team started covering the camera with his hand and attempted to push the cameraman away from the striker.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 11 HOURS AGO