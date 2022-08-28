How successful can a transfer window be if you do not fill the highest priority position with the first-choice target that you spent practically all summer chasing? Still moderately successful, it turns out. For a long time it felt like Manchester United’s summer would be defined by whether or not they could sign Frenkie de Jong. Yet at 11pm on September 1, not long after a third straight win for Erik ten Hag’s side, De Jong, Barcelona and the matter of those deferred wages felt like a distant memory.That is despite the fact that, even after spending £229m - a...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 36 MINUTES AGO