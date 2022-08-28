Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Chicago Labor Day Weekend: Fun Things to Do!The Bright Side CornerChicago, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Related
Pat Narduzzi starts Backyard Brawl bad blood by naming West Virginia starting QB
Pitt football head coach Pat Narduzzi aggressively names JT Daniels the West Virginia starting quarterback ahead of the Backyard Brawl on Thursday night. Pat Narduzzi is coming off his best season leading the Pitt football team to date, so he has absolutely been in his bag all summer long. From...
Lakers facing troubling injury development that could strain LeBron James
The Los Angeles Lakers are struggling to get their backcourt up to full health as the season comes quickly around the corner. The Los Angeles Lakers want to get back to the playoffs this year. After LeBron James signed his extension a few weeks ago, the clock is ticking given we’re in the twilight stages of the Hall of Famer’s career.
Penn State is the first victim of a terrible targeting call this season (Video)
Penn State football lost freshman LB Abdul Carter to a targeting call that had college football Twitter in midseason form bemoaning the controversial rule. The return of college football is great. We get to bask in the brilliance rivalry, school pride, chaos and unpredictability. Unfortunately, it also means the return...
Spencer Strider makes Atlanta Braves history with strikeout-filled outing
Spencer Strider made Atlanta Braves history on Thursday night against the Colorado Rockies. Strider established a new career-high in strikeouts on Thursday night, whiffing 16 Colorado Rockies as he paced the Atlanta Braves to a 3-0 victory at Truist Park. It was a dominating performance in what has been a breakout season for the 23-year-old right-hander as he also set the franchise record for strikeouts in a game while holding the Rockies to just two hits.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Best crowd ever, Slovis on ‘F WVU’, Dennis gives props-Pitt Notes
Pitt players and coaches raving about the energy around the Backyard Brawl, Kedon Slovis explains his West Virginia, Narduzzi on playing Penn State
Braves: Ronald Acuña plans to play through ‘terrible’ knee injury
Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has terrible pain in his knee, but he plans on playing through it for the rest of the season. Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr. has “terrible” knee pain, but he’s planning on playing through it until the season ends. According to Gabe Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, when asked about how his knee pain was, Acuña responded, “Terrible. But we’re going to play through it until the season is over.”
