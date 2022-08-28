Read full article on original website
State's demo pols see reality: Voters not uniformly progressive | Thomas Elias
It’s taken years to happen. But polls, tea leaf readings, constituent complaints and recall petitions at long last have this state’s dominant liberal Democrats realizing they must listen to the voters rather than trying to impose their will exclusively. This comes after repeated resistance. Only when voters by...
How California’s Native Americans beat the odds | Dan Walters
You can’t turn on your television set or click on a YouTube video these days without being subjected to a barrage of ads for and against California ballot measures that would legalize betting on sports events. Virtually all of those spots feature members of California’s Native American tribes. Most...
Newsom’s water strategy needs to go a step further | Guest Commentary
Two weeks ago, Gov. Gavin Newsom released his water supply strategy, which is designed to address California’s warming climate and increasing drought intensity. Central to this strategy is expanding storage to capture water during wet periods and to help urban and agricultural users make it through dry times. But...
California’s last nuclear plant too vital to shut down | Dan Walters
When California voters recalled then-Gov. Gray Davis in 2003, a year after giving him a second term, they established a new political principle: Governors must, no matter what the political or financial cost, avoid power blackouts. Fairly or not, Davis was blamed when power blackouts hit the state in early...
Nuclear power, through the green looking glass | Guest Commentary
California is squarely in the middle of another of our iconic summer months, where families can enjoy endless sunshine and warm evenings. Unfortunately, due to our inability to meet our power demands, this iconic time has become synonymous with the threat of rolling blackouts. These, often unpredictable, blackout events put...
Excessive heat warning issued for most of Santa Barbara County
Santa Ynez Valley, Cuyama Valley and surrounding mountain areas will be frying from Wednesday into Monday, with temperatures potentially hitting 115 degrees in mountain and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service office in Oxnard. Santa Maria and Lompoc appear to be spared in a map of the warning...
