Gov. Baker to give update on Orange Line construction

BOSTON, (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gave an update on the MBTA’s Orange Line work Sunday afternoon.

Baker was be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and transportation officials at the State Street MBTA Station to see the progress being made first hand.

“A lot of the work that’s being done here can be done over the course of a 24-hour period, you don’t have to spend a huge amount of the time you’re actually on the tracks getting on them and getting off them, which is typically the case for night and weekend work.” Said Governor Baker.

It’s been just over a week since the Orange Line shutdown and shuttle buses started in rotation.

Improvements being made to the line include replacing 3,500 feet of almost 40-year-old tracks, which typically handle about 100,000 trips per weekday.

“Bus only lanes” have since rolled out across the city to make space for the dozens of buses brought in to help.

