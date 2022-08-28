ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Gov. Baker to give update on Orange Line construction

By Carl Sisson
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g13FX_0hYfjApS00

BOSTON, (WPRI) — Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker gave an update on the MBTA’s Orange Line work Sunday afternoon.

Baker was be joined by Transportation Secretary Jamey Tesler, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak and transportation officials at the State Street MBTA Station to see the progress being made first hand.

“A lot of the work that’s being done here can be done over the course of a 24-hour period, you don’t have to spend a huge amount of the time you’re actually on the tracks getting on them and getting off them, which is typically the case for night and weekend work.” Said Governor Baker.

It’s been just over a week since the Orange Line shutdown and shuttle buses started in rotation.

Improvements being made to the line include replacing 3,500 feet of almost 40-year-old tracks, which typically handle about 100,000 trips per weekday.

“Bus only lanes” have since rolled out across the city to make space for the dozens of buses brought in to help.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WPRI 12 News

Critical report mandates improved safety on Boston subway

The Boston-area's aging subway system has for years neglected safety and maintenance while it focused on long-term capital projects, federal transportation officials said in a highly critical report based on a review started earlier this year in response to several accidents and other problems with the system.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Traffic
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
WPRI 12 News

4 RI beaches closed to swimming

The warning issued Thursday involved Scarborough State Beach (South) in Narragansett, Sandy Point Beach in Portsmouth, the Surfer's Rock area of Second Beach in Middletown, and Conimicut Point Beach in Warwick.
PORTSMOUTH, RI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charlie Baker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Buses#Orange Line#Mbta#Transportation#Nexstar Media Inc
whdh.com

Massachusetts EBT system back to normal service following outage

BOSTON (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance announced Sunday that the state’s Electronic Benefits Transfer system has resumed regular operations, following a temporary outage. The department says recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were unable able to use EBT cards or check real-time balances...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WPRI 12 News

Democratic Massachusetts attorney general race drops to 2

BOSTON (AP) — The Democratic race for Massachusetts attorney general dwindled to just two candidates Tuesday when Quentin Palfrey officially suspended his campaign and endorsed Andrea Campbell, who will face off against fellow Democrat Shannon Liss-Riordan in next Tuesday’s primary election. Palfrey, a former assistant attorney general and 2018 Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, said […]
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

16K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy