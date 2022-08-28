Newcastle star Fabian Schar lucky to escape red card after horrific tackle on Pedro Neto during Wolves clash

NEWCASTLE star Fabian Schar was lucky not to receive a red card for his horrific challenge on Wolves star Pedro Neto in the teams' 1-1 draw.

The Magpies faced Wolves in a heated Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon.

Ruben Neves gave Wolves the lead at the Molineux with a sumptuous finish in the first half.

Wolves were on the verge of clinching three points before Allan Saint-Maximin's last-gasp equaliser.

Both sides scrambled for a winner in eight minutes of stoppage time to no avail.

However, the match could've had a different outcome if Schar was given his marching orders for his gruesome challenge on Neto early in the second half.

Schar's tough tackle culminated in him receiving a yellow card for the offence, and Neto going down injured.

The centre-back held his breath as VAR checked the challenge, but he was able to carry on after the system didn't deem the contravention worthy of a red.

Neto soon returned to action, though Neves stated after the match that Schar should have been off.

He said: "Everyone saw it - I truly can't believe, I saw the images already when I went to the dressing room because Neto's leg was scratched from leg to ankle - he was really lucky to be fit after that challenge.

Mark Halsey on Fabian Schar

PETER BANKS was right not to send off Fabian Schar for his challenge on Pedro Neto.

The Newcastle defender has lunged in and in real time it looks reckless but the challenge was only as high as his ankle.

VAR official Lee Mason has looked at it so many times and usually you know instantly if it is worthy of a red card.

It was the right decision as I don’t think the challenge endangered the players safety with excessive force or brutality.

However, it is subjective and had Banks branded a red card it would not have been overturned.

They were also correct to chalk off Raul Jimenez second-half goal after a clear push by Neto on Ryan Fraser in the build up.

But Banks and his assistant referee both had a clear view and should have not relied on VAR to bail them out.

"Like I said to the ref, there is no chance of him to not go to the screen and watch the images because he almost broke the leg .

"I spoke to Schar as well, he said it was not on purpose, of course it was not, but when it is so dangerous, someone needs to see it.

"There is no excuse for the Newcastle player to be still on the pitch, it was really, really dangerous."

Fans were also fuming that Schar wasn't removed from the game for his challenge, as Sky Sports asked users on Twitter if they thought Schar should've been sent off.

And one fan emphatically responded yes whilst claiming it would've been a different outcome if Schar played for Manchester United.

Another fan bluntly said: "Yes, it is not a fair challenge."

A third user who supports Newcastle even admitted Schar should've been further punished, adding: "Yeah and I support the team lol."

Schar then had the chance to win the game for Newcastle with the final kick of the game but he sent his free-kick wide.