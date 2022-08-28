ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Manifest’ Season 4 Part 1 Premiere Date Set at Netflix

The first part of “ Manifest ” Season 4 will premiere on Netflix on Nov. 4.

Consisting of 10 episodes, Season 4 Part 1 comes over a year after “Manifest” was canceled by NBC , where it originally aired. Before its cancellation, the series arrived on Netflix and quickly rose to the top of the streamer’s top 10 rankings. Netflix then picked it up for a fourth and final season in Aug. 2021.

Season 1 of “Manifest” spent 16 weeks on the Netflix Top 10, but that success didn’t come during its streaming debut alone. The season reappeared on the chart recently, during the July 4-10 viewing window. Seasons 2 and 3 followed suit the next week. Its increased viewership comes as a result of a wider reach, as “Manifest” was added to Netflix in India, Latin America and the Nordic countries earlier this summer.

The series follows the crew and passengers of Montego Air Flight 828, who find that the world has aged five years after they land. Season 4 is set two years after Grace’s (Athena Karkanis) murder. The Stone family is in shambles as a devastated Ben (Josh Dallas) continues to mourn his wife and search for his kidnapped daughter, Eden (Brianna and Gianna Riccio). Consumed by his grief, Ben has stepped down from his role as co-captain of the lifeboat, leaving Michaela (Melissa Roxburgh) to captain it alone, a near impossible feat with the passengers’ every move now being monitored by a government registry. As the death date draws closer and the passengers grow desperate for a path to survival, a mysterious passenger arrives with a package for Cal (Ty Doran) that changes everything they know about Flight 828 and will prove to be the key to unlocking the secret of the callings. J.R. Ramirez, Luna Blaise, Ty Doran, Parveen Kaur, Matt Long and Holly Taylor Daryl Edwards also star.

Jeff Rake serves as creator and showrunner of “Manifest.” He executive produces alongside Jack Rapke, Jackie Levine and Len Goldstein. Warner Bros. Television produces.

