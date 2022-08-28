ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Fringe-goers and acts being ‘priced out’ of Edinburgh, venues warn

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01lgQj_0hYfiWxz00

Ticket sales for Edinburgh Fringe shows have slumped by a quarter compared with 2019, it has been revealed, as its major venues warned that spiralling accommodation costs in the city are putting the event’s future at risk.

In 2019, before the pandemic lockdowns, the eight major producing venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe sold 1,965,961 tickets, but projected ticket sales fell by 25% in its first full year back to just 1,486,746.

A spokesman for EdFest.com said the fall in sales was a “major threat for everyone involved in the festival”, and put the blame in part on train strikes, the climbing cost of living and the lingering effects of coronavirus.

It is clear to anyone spending time in Edinburgh that there are fewer people in the city this year than in 2019

“Chief among these however is the soaring cost of accommodation in Edinburgh in August – audiences and artists alike are being priced out of town, out of experiences,” the spokesman warned.

“It is clear to anyone spending time in Edinburgh that there are fewer people in the city this year than in 2019.

“While there are certainly other factors that have affected audience numbers this year, the cost of accommodation is a perennial problem across the board.

“Disruption with public transport, delays with artist visas, and high fuel costs are even more insurmountable when people and performers simply cannot afford to stay in the city.”

It is not unusual over the Fringe to see desperate pleas on community Facebook groups of people asking to use a spare room because other options are too expensive, and there have been reports of hotels almost doubling their prices per night for during the festival.

Big names including Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Friends star David Schwimmer, comedian Eddie Izzard, and Dame Emma Thompson have seen the Fringe advance their careers.

But EdFest.com, which is made up of the venues Assembly, Dance Base, Gilded Balloon, Just the Tonic, Pleasance, Summerhall, Underbelly and Zoo, said that while suitable housing is not just an August problem “it’s imperative that local and national government, landlords, the universities, Fringe venues and the Fringe Society all come together to find a lasting solution for this issue, or the future of the Fringe is in very real danger”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PdkGJ_0hYfiWxz00
Circus street artist BasketballMan performs for the crowds on the Royal Mile, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

“Long term we also have to find solutions that allow the festival to be affordable to performers and the audience,” an EdFest.com spokesman said.

“Given the extent of the reduction in sales, the overall festival has a major job to do in restoring the event to normality, which may take several years and require some public support.

“We need to stabilise the current situation where many people have made significant losses; to address the accommodation issue; to find ways of supporting work; and a major marketing campaign to get the audience back to the festival.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Actress and model Charlbi Dean dies at 32

Charlbi Dean, the South African actor and model who had a breakout role in Cannes prize winner Triangle Of Sadness, has died at the age of 32. She died on Monday at a hospital in New York from a sudden unexpected illness, her representatives said. Dean also had a recurring...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Heavy fighting rages in Ukraine’s Russian-occupied south

Ukraine claims to have destroyed bridges and ammunition depots and pounded command posts in a surge of fighting in the Russian-occupied south, fuelling speculation that its long-awaited counteroffensive to try to turn the tide of war is under way. Russia said it repelled the attack and inflicted heavy casualties. The...
POLITICS
newschain

Cameron Smith’s switch to LIV Golf confirmed

Open champion Cameron Smith has joined LIV Golf. Smith has switched from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed series alongside Joaquin Niemann, Harold Varner III, Cameron Tringale, Marc Leishman and Anirban Lahiri, with all six players set to make their debuts at the LIV Golf Invitational Boston this week. The...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Izzard
Person
Phoebe Waller Bridge
Person
David Schwimmer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Edinburgh Fringe Festival
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
newschain

Boris Johnson’s tenure as PM: How it compares to his predecessors

Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street having narrowly managed to clock up more days in the job than his immediate predecessor, Theresa May. When Mr Johnson’s premiership comes to an end on September 6, it will have lasted three years and 44 days – slightly longer than that of Mrs May, who was in office for three years and 11 days between 2016 and 2019.
POLITICS
newschain

China locks down 21 million in Covid-19 outbreak

Chinese authorities have locked down Chengdu, a southwestern city of 21 million people, following a spike in Covid-19 cases. Residents have been ordered to stay at home, and about 70% of flights have been suspended to and from the city, which is a major transit hub in Sichuan province and a governmental and economic centre.
PUBLIC HEALTH
newschain

‘Gun misfire’ thwarts attempt to kill Argentina’s vice president

An attempt to kill Argentina’s politically powerful vice president Cristina Fernandez outside her home failed after a handgun misfired, according to the president. The man who was seen brandishing the weapon was quickly overpowered by Ms Fernandez’s security officers during the incident on Thursday night, officials said. President...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
153K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy