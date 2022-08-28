ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Virginia Woman Who Refused Abortion Found Murdered, Boyfriend Charged: Report

A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
HANOVER COUNTY, VA
fox5dc.com

19-year-old DC man arrested in California for 2020 murder: police

WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, DC
Multiple Students Arrested After Bringing Guns To Suitland High School

Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
SUITLAND, MD
WUSA9

Maryland man charged with money laundering in romance scam

GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
WALDORF, MD
Court: Former Maryland mayor stole $2.2M from school, spent it on himself

WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

$1 Million FAST PLAY win makes St. Mary’s man’s heart race

A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
CHARLOTTE HALL, MD
cnycentral.com

'Toss & Fire' returns to the fair with two new creations

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Toss & Fire has become one of the new hot spots for pizza right here in Central New York. CNY Central’s Brandon Roth had the chance to try their new “Birria” and “Cannoli” pizzas. For more on how you can get...
RESTAURANTS
cnycentral.com

New York to restrict gun carrying after Supreme Court ruling

NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters —...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

