A Virginia Naval officer is being held in custody after the murder of his pregnant girlfriend who allegedly refused to get an abortion, reports the Associated Press. Raquiah King, 20, was found fatally shot near an intersection in Hanover County the day after her boyfriend, Emmanuel Coble, 27, took her to an abortion clinic for a procedure she refused, the report states.
A teenager in Maryland will be charged as an adult after allegedly murdering a 17-year-old girl in Suitland, authorities announced. On Monday, Aug. 29, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced that a 17-year-old man from Suitland has been arrested and charged in the death of Ter’Nijah Ryals on Sunday, Aug. 28.
Maryland State Police troopers said they were trying to get more information after a motorcyclist was thrown from his bike, then hit by several vehicles on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a 19-year-old man was arrested in California Monday for allegedly shooting two people and killing a third in Washington, D.C. in 2020. Officers say 19-year-old Dreaun Young was located and arrested in Hollywood by members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Los Angeles Police Department.
WASHINGTON, D.C. – A victim was robbed at gunpoint, and after he did not comply...
Two teenagers were arrested on the same day after bringing guns to Suitland High School, authorities say. Police first arrived at the high school to serve an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old boy who had been wanted for a District Heights carjacking in late June, officials said. A school resource officer located the student around 11 a.m., Monday, Aug. 29, and found a gun in the teen's waistband, according to Prince George's County police.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - Detectives in Prince George's County are investigating two separate homicides that happened Thursday afternoon in Landover and Temple Hills, authorities say. Prince George's County Police say the first incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Thursday in Landover, Maryland. Officers were called 3200 block of 75th Avenue...
GREENBELT, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on December 3, 2021. A Maryland man is facing federal money laundering charges related to an international romance scam. Federal prosecutors announced that a criminal complaint has been filed against Charles K....
BRANDYWINE, Md. — A woman from Maryland allegedly ran over and killed her boyfriend, police say. In a news release, the Prince George’s County Police Department said that on Saturday at around 8:45 p.m., officers were called out to a house after a report that a person was trapped underneath a car.
WASHINGTON — A former Maryland mayor stands accused of using federal funds, meant to assist a local school during the pandemic, for his own personal gain. Kevin Ward stepped into the role of interim mayor of the Prince George’s County city of Hyattsville in January 2021. Locals would later elect him to become the first openly gay and second Black mayor of Hyattsville during the spring of that year.
August 31st is International Overdose Awareness Day, and the NYS fair hosted a series of events discussing prevention and offering resources. Leaders from the state’s office of addiction services and support are pushing to decrease overdose deaths. Doctor Chinazo Cunningham, commissioner of OASAS, says that with addiction on the...
A Southern Maryland man became the state’s newest Lottery millionaire this month, finding his fortune fast playing the $20 FAST PLAY MONOPOLY™ Properties game. The 30-year U.S. Air Force veteran plays several different games fairly often, he told Lottery officials, but he enjoys FAST PLAY tickets most of all. “I saw the match immediately,” the 49-year-old reported. “A split second […]
An "ugly" lottery ticket won one man a very pretty prize this week. Kenneth Craig of Accokeek, Md., won $100,000 this week on a Double Diamond scratcher ticket from the Virginia Lottery.
Henrico Police have released images of women who are wanted in connection to grand larcenies in Short Pump.
SALINA, N.Y. — An Amazon contacted truck was seen by a viewer turning around on the Onondaga Lake Parkway. The CNY community has seen many cases of trucks attempting to drive through the parkway but end up getting stuck under the bridge. State politicians are now wondering if drivers are even looking at the signs.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — It was Women’s Day at the New York State Fair on Wednesday, and along with food and fun, the Fair provides an opportunity to learn more about issues impacting women. Hope for Heather, located in the Science and Technology building, is an ovarian cancer awareness...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Toss & Fire has become one of the new hot spots for pizza right here in Central New York. CNY Central’s Brandon Roth had the chance to try their new “Birria” and “Cannoli” pizzas. For more on how you can get...
SYRACUSE N.Y. — The New York State Fair is continuing to bring fun and excitement to Central New York and one of the many attractions are the many cute animals that fairgoers can meet...or imitate. In the Poultry building on the Fairgrounds, a rooster crowing competition is held every...
Syracuse, NY — Thursday was Armed Forces Day at the New York State Fairgrounds, and the message was loud and clear: Thank you!. A ceremony in the morning followed by a parade in the evening packed the day full of celebration. All branches of the armed forces gathered together...
NEW YORK (AP) — Amid the bright lights and electronic billboards of New York's Times Square, city authorities are posting signs proclaiming the bustling crossroads a “Gun Free Zone.”. The sprawling Manhattan tourist attraction is one of scores of “sensitive” places — including parks, churches and theaters —...
