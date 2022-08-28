3 hospitalized after LaGrange Township crash

LAGRANGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were hurt in a LaGrange Township crash Saturday morning.

Just before 9 a.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the intersection of Dailey Road and Pokagon Highway for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle, driven by 32-year-old Jordan Hanifan of Dowagiac, was traveling southbound on Dailey Road and stopped at the stop sign. The vehicle continued through the intersection but failed to yield to a westbound vehicle, driven by 60-year-old Theresa Schultz of Fort Wayne, Indiana. The sheriff’s office said both vehicles were pushed off the road in the crash.

Hanifan had to be pulled from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Hanifan and a passenger in his vehicle, 28-year-old Samantha Hanifan, were taken to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. It’s unclear if the two children in the vehicle were hurt.

Schultz was also take to the hospital. Her condition is unknown.

The sheriff’s office said alcohol does not appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.