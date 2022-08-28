Suspect charged with capital murder in connection with 2 teens killed at pool party in north Harris County, documents say

Read full article on original website
Click2Houston.com
Charges filed against suspect accused of fatally shooting woman in north Houston charged, docs show
HOUSTON – Several months after a woman’s murder, charges have been filed against a man accused of the crime, according to court records. Joel Francisco Rojas, 23, was charged with murder and tampering with evidence in the shooting death of 20-year-old Indigo Garza. The fatal shooting was reported...
theleadernews.com
Arrest made in highway shooting of father, son
An arrest has been made in connection with the February 2021 shooting of a father and son just south of the Heights, according to the Houston Police Department. Tyric Davis, 23, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Harris County court records. He was arrested on Aug. 20 and was out of jail on a $50,000 bond as of Monday, according to court records.
fox26houston.com
2nd suspect charged in Harris County boy’s drive-by shooting death
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Harris County boy that is believed to have stemmed from a case of mistaken identity, the sheriff’s office says. Jalonie Ernest was charged with felony murder in the death of 8-year-old Paul Vasquez, authorities...
Click2Houston.com
Search underway for suspects accused of firing shots at officers in SW Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON – A search for a group of males possibly in their late teens to early 20′s is currently underway after officers with the Houston Police Department said one of them shot at police following an incident at a bar in southwest Houston Thursday. Police responded to reports...
cw39.com
#ICYMI: Man who shot sisters was dating one of them, police arrest second suspect in shooting death of boy
HOUSTON (CW39) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Sheriff: Man who shot sisters was dating one of them. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the man who shot two sisters in Friendswood was dating one of the girls. According to...
fox26houston.com
Who killed Anthony Hipp? Loved ones of man shot in an apparent road rage want his killer caught
HOUSTON - A Houston mom is hoping you will give her family justice after her son was shot in an apparent road rage incident as Harris County Sheriff’s Office detectives also plead for help to put what they call a dangerous killer behind bars. BACKGROUND: Fiancée of man shot...
Click2Houston.com
Pct. 4 hosts fundraiser for Deputy Daryl Garrett, victim of 2021 ambush, shooting at north Houston nightclub
HOUSTON – The Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office is calling on the community to help support a deputy severely injured in a shooting last year. They’re hosting a barbecue fundraiser for Deputy Darryl Garrett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at Valley Ranch BBQ at 22548 Tomball Parkway. A BBQ sandwich and chips are $10.
Suspect arrested in case of woman shot to death while walking home in north Houston, records show
A breakthrough was made six months after Indigo Garza was shot to death while walking home. A 23-year-old man is behind bars in the killing.
Man shot to death by woman sitting in car after approaching her, Pasadena police say
The woman told police she felt threatened as the man approached her, so she fired on him, Pasadena police said. He died.
Click2Houston.com
Deputies searching for woman who assaulted nail salon employee after refusing to pay $280 bill, HCSO says
HOUSTON – Deputies need help finding a woman accused of assaulting a nail salon employee after skipping out on a more than $200 bill in west Harris County. On Thursday, Aug. 7, deputies said the woman asked a salon employee located at 1103 S Mason Road to apply a specific nail application. When the employee finished the woman’s nails, deputies said the employee gave her the $280 bill, but the woman refused to pay and said she had no money.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
Click2Houston.com
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
fox26houston.com
Houston man charged with murder after admitted to shooting mother's boyfriend, police say
HOUSTON - A man accused in the death of his mother's boyfriend has been arrested and charged with murder, Houston police say. According to HPD, Omar Alexander Quiroz admitted to shooting and killing the 35-year-old man. HPD officers and Houston Fire Department paramedics responded to a shooting at the Bankside...
Click2Houston.com
Women robbed at gunpoint while one held child in southwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are asking for the public’s help with identifying the three men accused of trying to rob two women at gunpoint. On Saturday, Aug. 27, Houston police said two women were walking to their vehicle in the 1000 block of Almeda Genoa when two suspects exited a newer-model gray sedan and ran up to them with handguns.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Murder Suspect’s Suicide in Willis
WILLIS, TX — On August 30, 2022 at around 06:50 am MCTXSheriff Deputies and Willis Police Department were dispatched to an assist agency call at the Kroger Marketplace in the 12600 block of IH 45 in Willis, TX. Harris County Sheriff’s Office Violent Criminal Apprehension Team was conducting surveillance on a suspect wanted in the Friendswood double shooting that occurred the evening of August 29, 2022 in Harris County.
Click2Houston.com
Woman shot with rifle during drive-by while sleeping in apartment in SW Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Police are searching for a suspect responsible for shooting a woman with a rifle during a drive-by in southwest Houston Wednesday. Units with the Houston Police Department responded to reports of a shooting at an apartment complex located at 5800 Dashwood Dr. around 1:52 a.m. When officers...
fox26houston.com
Houston Police looking for armed serial robber caught on camera taking money from food truck
HOUSTON - Authorities need your help finding an armed serial robber seen on video taking money from a northwest Houston food truck. Investigators with Houston PD report the unidentified man seen on camera might be linked to a series of aggravated robberies. The first was on Tuesday, August 16, 2022, a little before 2 p.m., when a man walked into the food truck in the 5700 block of Antoine Dr.
Click2Houston.com
Police searching for man accused of repeatedly punching clerk after stealing 6-pack of beer from SE Houston convenience store
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a man accused of assaulting a convenience store worker after stealing a pack of beer in southeast Houston. On Thursday, Aug. 4, at around 12:30 a.m., Houston police said an unknown man entered a convenience store located in the 7400 block of Cullen, removed a six-pack of beer from the cooler, and walked out of the store without paying.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
cw39.com
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
