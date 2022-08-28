Read full article on original website
CBS 46
Here are Georgia’s remaining trauma centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - With the August 31 announcement that Wellstar is closing Atlanta Medical Center on Nov. 1, the list of Level 1 trauma centers in Georgia is down to four. Here is a list of those facilities, as well as Georgia’s other designated trauma centers and specialty care...
Red and Black
Valerie Boyd among others honored with half-staff flags around Georgia
Flags around Georgia hang at half-staff today to honor Valerie Boyd, biographer of Zora Neale Hurston and University of Georgia associate professor. Boyd died on Feb. 12 after a five-year-long battle with pancreatic cancer. Boyd was honored along with many other notable Georgians that have died including military service members,...
Former workers of Georgia Baptist Hospital saddened by closing of Atlanta Medical Center
ATLANTA — Alfreda Hightower says her Aunt Hattie’s shift was from 6 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon. “That was back in the early 70s. She worked at Georgia Baptist,” Alfreda said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Georgia Baptist Hospital...
CBS 46
Georgia family asks to send birthday cards to 8-year-old after years of no shows at his parties
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - When you are 8 years old, it is important to know that people care about you; that is what a Georgia family is trying to make clear for their little boy. He has had several birthday parties where no one showed up, and now his mom and aunt are asking Georgians to step up.
Did you see the purple spotlights shining in Downtown Cumming? Here’s a look if you missed it
(Forsyth County, GA) Downtown Cumming was aglow in purple on Wednesday, August 31 as Forsyth County marked International Overdose Awareness Day. The Forsyth County Administration Building, Forsyth County Courthouse and the Forsyth County Courthouse Annex were illuminated with purple lights for the night. The buildings were just three of many government buildings and landmarks across the country shining in purple in recognition of the event to end drug overdose.
WJCL
Georgia Southern professor helps break down what the Marc Wilson verdict means
Ga. — A jury has reached a verdict in the Marc Wilson trial, but it’s not a charge originally brought forward. On Wednesday, a jury found Wilson guilty of involuntary manslaughter. He was originally charged with felony murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.
CBS 46
State commission warns AMC closure will have ‘dramatic’ ripple effect
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Health professionals are predicting the closure of Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center (AMC) will have negative effects that stretch beyond metro Atlanta. For years, AMC was Vincent Pearson’s primary hospital. However, the 64-year-old doesn’t know what he’ll do now that the level one trauma center is closing on November 1.
CBS 46
Family of Brianna Grier addresses mental health
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s a call to make mental health a priority. A Georgia father who lost his daughter to mental illness made a cry for help on Wednesday. “Due to the fact that we, my wife and I, would’ve known, we would’ve watched her 24/7 and gotten her help elsewhere and we would’ve never called 911,” Brianna’s father said.
5 Great Burger Places in Georgia
When it comes to comfort food, all of us have something that they prefer and if your favorite comfort food is a juicy burger and some nice fries on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, five amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
Atlanta Daily World
Event to Strengthen Tenants’ Rights in Georgia Planned for Aug. 31
A decade of underbuilding residential real estate and increased demand on multiple fronts has driven supply to record lows and rental rates and home prices to record highs. Weak eviction protections, habitability concerns, and market activity have renters, housing advocates, community activists, and researchers calling for stronger tenant protections in Georgia.
Are you ready for the 2022 North Georgia State Fair?
September is here, which means it is fair season in Georgia. The North Georgia State Fair will kickoff Sept. 22 in Cobb County. As the largest fair in metro Atlanta, the North Georgia State Fair, presented by Superior Plumbing attracts more than 350,000 people every year from north Georgia and neighboring states.
CBS 46
Officers give final farewell to Lithonia’s only K9 officer
DECATUR, Ga. (CBS46) - Police officers from several jurisdictions gathered Thursday for a final farewell to the Lithonia Police Department’s first and only K9 officer. Officers from the City of Atlanta, Decatur, and DeKalb County, along with deputies from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, took part in the processional, which began at the Village Veterinary Clinic in downtown Decatur and ended at Wheeler PETuary in Covington.
CBS 46
14th annual GRACE Awards announce finalists
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The 14th annual GRACE Awards have announced their finalists and honorees. The Georgia Restaurant Association’s annual award show honors the best in Georgia restaurants. The honorees include Georgia State University’s Dr. Debra Cannon, who is receiving the Lifetime Achievement Award, and Manager of the Year...
CBS 46
Atlanta faced with having only one level one trauma center after AMC closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - No one wants to find themselves needing a level one trauma center but when you do, you want it to be nearby. Atlanta’s population is approximately 5 million and after Nov. 1, we will have only one trauma center in the metro Atlanta area after Wellstar’s Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta closes.
CBS 46
Atlanta Medical Center closing in downtown Atlanta | What does it mean?
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The closure of the Atlanta Medical Center in downtown Atlanta has caught many people by surprise. Wellstar informed their employees on Aug. 31 that the hospital will close Nov. 1. They told employees that it is because of money problems. This will be the second emergency...
valdostatoday.com
Over $62M distributed for Georgia homelessness
ATLANTA – Over $62 million is being distributed to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing insecurity exacerbated by COVID-19. Release:. Governor Brian P. Kemp announced that he is distributing over $62 million in awards to housing initiatives across Georgia focused on fighting homelessness and housing...
CBS 46
Old Fourth Ward residents will be impacted by Atlanta Medical Center’s closure
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Many people are upset after hearing the news about Atlanta Medical Center shutting down, and now worry about where they might be able to get quality healthcare. Larry May has lived in Old Fourth Ward for 40 years. He has seen what the Atlanta Medical Center...
CBS 46
Out and About in the ATL | Labor Day weekend 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It’s Labor Day weekend and there are going to be multiple big events in metro Atlanta, including Dragon Con, college football, Atlanta Black Pride festivities, Marietta Art in the Park and more. See complete list below:. FRIDAY. Dragon Con is taking over downtown Atlanta. It’s...
European hornets in Georgia | What to do if you encounter one
ATLANTA — Over the past few weeks, sightings of European hornets have increased and viewers at home have asked if the species is common in Georgia and whether its sting can cause a severe allergic reaction. 11Alive did some digging and according to University of Georgia Professor of Entomology...
CBS 46
Atlanta prepares for busy Labor Day weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - For the first time in two years, the city is set to host one of the busiest weekends since the pandemic. College football is kicking off alongside one of the world’s largest media conventions. Thousands have poured into Atlanta for Dragon Con, a celebration of...
