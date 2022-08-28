ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeAnn Rimes Says She ‘Wouldn’t Be 22 Again if You Paid’ Her as She Celebrates Turning 40

By Delilah Gray
 4 days ago
LeAnn Rimes just turned 40 today, and she’s beyond excited to leave her thirties behind. She’s so grateful and excited for this new chapter that in a recent interview with People , she said you couldn’t even pay her to go back to her early twenties.

She started by saying, “I’m at that point where I’m seriously ready. I’m over my thirties. Let’s get to 40!”

“As a child, I remember thinking 40 was so old,” she said. “But now that I’m there, I feel like I have so much life under my belt. I’m much wiser. I wouldn’t be 22 again if you paid me!”

The “Blue” singer ended by saying that she really focused on self-care this past year, saying, “About six months ago, I started really focusing on taking care of myself.”

“A big part of my life has been overriding my body because I’ve had to show up and be on all the time,” Rimes added. “I’ve had to care about what people think of me for so long. So not abandoning myself and what I need has been a big shift.”

Days prior to this interview, she discussed with People how she’s excited to contribute to the changing narrative on aging. “That narrative is slowly changing, but I believe women like myself can lead an example of how vibrant life can be,” she said. “I want to see women powerful and contributing to this world and sharing their wisdom. It’s time to make a shift.”

Happy Birthday, LeAnn Rimes!

Before you go, click here to see all the celebrity women who have spoken out about ageism.

