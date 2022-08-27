Read full article on original website
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
realitytitbit.com
Kim Kardashian reveals she 'can't walk' as she continues killer body transformation
Kim Kardashian first showed off her much more slender figure at the Met Gala, when she lost weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress. Since then, the reality TV personality has continued to embark on a weight loss journey. She took to Instagram to tag her personal trainer, Melissa...
Meghan Markle Says She Was Only ‘Treated Like a Black Woman’ After She Began Dating Harry
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and royal family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Meghan Markle has said on the new episode of her podcast Archetypes that she felt she was only treated as a Black woman after she began to date Prince Harry.
Scott Disick Reportedly Has A New Girlfriend—And You’ve Definitely Seen Her Before!
This article was posted on 03/02/22 titled: Scott Disick’s New Girlfriend Looks Just Like Kylie Jenner—It’s Scary!. Scott Disick definitely has a type in terms of model-esque good looks and young age, as the 39-year-old dad-of-three was spotted at Nobu in Malibu with a gorgeous new beau on his arm; and unsurprisingly, she was 15 years his junior! What was surprising, though, was her appearance, as she bore a striking resemblance to a member of the Kardashian/Jenner family. And no, it isn’t Kourtney Kardashian, the mother of his three children – which would make sense given how he still doesn’t appear to be over her – but in fact her 24-year-old younger sister, Kylie Jenner! Woah!
