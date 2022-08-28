ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampden, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hampden, ME
Sports
City
Belfast, ME
Local
Maine Sports
City
Hampden, ME
City
Presque Isle, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214

The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214. MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual...
BREWER, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdi#Hampden Academy#Mdi Girls#Hampden Soccer#Foxcroft Academy
WDEA AM 1370

15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair

Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million

The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
BAR HARBOR, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WDEA AM 1370

Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?

If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
ELLSWORTH, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Popsicles with the Principal at Pemetic

Attention all Pre-K to Grade 8 students attending Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor! You are invited to come to school this Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon to have a popsicle with the new principal of the school!. Dr. Christine Gray is the new principal and...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash

A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
BLUE HILL, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend

Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
BAR HARBOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

WDEA AM 1370

Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT

WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy