Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Things to do in Maine on 9/3, 9/4, and 9/5The Maine WriterMaine State
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine Writer
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Maine is to receive $3.49 million in grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural DevelopmentThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
Meet the Ellsworth JV Boys’ Soccer Team [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth High School JV Boys' Soccer Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!. The team is coached by John McKechnie. Best of luck this season.
Golf Results – MDI – 189 Ellsworth – 214 Hermon – 222
MDI - 189. Thanks to Coach Roberts and Maurais for the scores.
Meet the Ellsworth JV and JV2 Volleyball Teams [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth High School JV Volleyball Teams gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!. Best of luck this season.
Meet the Ellsworth High School Varsity Boy’s Soccer Team
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Varsity Boy's Soccer Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!. Best of luck this season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brewer Golf – 177 MDI – 186 Ellsworth – 214
The Brewer Golf Team defeated both MDI and Ellsworth on Tuesday afternoon August 30th. The Witches had a round of 177 while MDI scored a 186 and Ellsworth finished with a round of 214. MDI's Kasch Warner was the medalist with a low round of 40. Here are the individual...
Meet the Ellsworth High School Football Team [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth High School Football Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!. Best of luck this season.
Meet the Ellsworth High School Cross Country Team
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Cross Country Team gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!
Meet the Ellsworth High School Fall Cheerleaders [PHOTOS]
Monday afternoon was Picture Day at Ellsworth High School for the Fall teams. The Ellsworth Fall Cheerleaders gathered in Katsiaficas Gymnasium for photos! Meet the Team!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jesup Memorial Library to Honor Kids Who Collected $1000 This Summer Selling Lemonade
Back on July 1st we told you about a group of kids who were selling lemonade outside the Jesup Memorial Library in Bar Harbor, to help with the library's 2 million dollar capital campaign. It turns out residents and visitors were generous and thirsty as these kids collected $1000!. To...
15 Year Old Fundraising for Maine Veteran’s Project at Blue Hill Fair
Since 2018 Ellsworth High School's Sophia Lynch has raised money for the Maine Veteran's Project at the Blue Hill Fair!. According to the Maine Veteran's Project's website, 22 veterans and active duty service members commit suicide EVERY DAY. Veterans make up just .045 per cent of the total population yet account for 20% per cent of suicides. The Maine Veteran's Project is committed to reducing that number by supporting veterans through veteran retreats and developing projects.
After 6 Earthquakes in Washington County in August, 1 on September 1st
The Earth was rumbling in Washington County in August! In fact there were 6 earthquakes from August 11 through August 20th. Then it was as Mother Nature took a deep breath. Nothing until today, September 1st when there was another earthquake!. September's earthquake occurred at 3:46 p.m. on Thursday, September...
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Are You Paying Attention as You Drive Between Ellsworth and Brewer?
If you're like me, you travel on Route 1A between Ellsworth and Brewer too many times a week to count! And with the start of the high school sport's season my trips seem to get much more frequent! I admit I get a little immune to the beauty and the sites along the side of the road as I'm listening to the music, thinking about other things and trying to figure out what that person with the Massachusetts license plate is going to do next!
Bar Harbor Man Died After Being Run Over By His Own Vehicle
A Bar Harbor man has died after being struck by his own vehicle. Emergency responders were called to Cross Street in Bar Harbor, in the area of 15 Eagle Lake Road for a report of a pedestrian who had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officials found that it was the owner of the vehicle who had been hit.
Washington County Man Sentenced to Life for 3 Murders in 2020
A Northfield man will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the murders of 3 Washington County residents and the attempted murder of another. Thomas Bonfanti was in court on Friday, August 26th, and received three consecutive life sentences for the murders of three people:. Shawn Currey, 57.
Popsicles with the Principal at Pemetic
Attention all Pre-K to Grade 8 students attending Pemetic Elementary School in Southwest Harbor! You are invited to come to school this Saturday, August 27th from 11 a.m. to 12 noon to have a popsicle with the new principal of the school!. Dr. Christine Gray is the new principal and...
Belfast Theatre Open For More Than 100 Years Set To Close In September
If you've ever been to Belfast, chances are you've at the very least caught a glimpse of "Hawthorne" the big gray elephant that sits trumpeting atop the purple, green and red Colonial Theatre building. The Colonial has been a fixture in downtown Belfast since the day the Titanic set sail...
Wine Lovers! Bangor Uncorked Returns to the Cross Insurance Center on Oct. 15
The event wine fans have been waiting years for is back. Bangor Uncorked returns to the Cross Insurance Center ballroom Saturday, October 15, and this year we’re uncorking more than wine! Sample dozens of wines from Maine and around the world, plus crisp Maine ciders and signature cocktails featuring local Maine spirits.
Blue Hill Man, 26, Dies in a Single-Vehicle Crash
A 26-year-old Blue Hill man died Saturday evening in a single-vehicle crash. Carson Crocker was killed in the crash that was reported to the Hancock County Sheriff's Office at approximately 8:15 p.m. Saturday. Deputies responded to the scene on Pleasant Street in Blue Hill and found a maroon Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, belonging to Crocker.
Bob Marley Visited ‘Thunda Hole’ In Bar Harbor Over The Weekend
Maine’s favorite funny guy paid a visit to "Baahr Haarbahr" to just be a regular tourist. Sunday was the epitome of a perfect late summer day, so comedian Bob Marley, took full advantage, by stopping by the incredible Thunder Hole, at Acadia National Park in Bar Harbor, which features a natural rock inlet, where waves crash with a thunderous boom & high-flying foam when seas are up.
WDEA AM 1370
Brewer, ME
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
537K+
Views
ABOUT
WDEA AM 1370 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0