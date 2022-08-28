Upstate woman dead after being hit by stray bullet

An Upstate woman is dead after investigators say, she was hit with a stray bullet over the weekend. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting at a home in Gaffney just after 6:30 Saturday night.

Investigators say, a neighbor was shooting for target practice and stray bullet went through his neighbor's window striking and killing her. Coroner Dennis Fowler has identified the victim as 42 year old, Kesha Luwan Lucille Tate of Gaffney. The bullet struck Tate in the chest and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says, an arrest has been made, but they have not yet released the identity of the suspect. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Monday.