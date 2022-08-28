Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus Safety Collective fights for those with mental illness
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Chana Wiley has experienced a lifetime of trauma watching loved ones perish from gun violence and mental illness. The Columbus native lost her mother at age 2. Wiley’s mother became a victim of gun violence, with Wiley’s own father pulling the trigger. And in...
spectrumnews1.com
Mother shares daughter's battle with addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — Several organizations in Tuscarawas County came together to launch Project Hope on International Overdose Awareness Day. It’s a month-long initiative aimed at better supporting those battling addiction. What You Need To Know. Wednesday, Aug. 31 marks International Overdose Awareness Day. Tuscarawas County had a...
WHIZ
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
Delaware Gazette
Changes coming to Union County
PLAIN CITY — Intel isn’t the only company bringing manufacturing to the central Ohio area. In May, Velocys Inc. announced it had signed a 15-year lease for a $10 million, 52,000-square-foot facility to produce alternative fuel cells for jet engines and turbines off of Warner Road in Jerome Township (Union County). An American subsidiary of U.K.-based Velocys LLC, the company already employs 15 in Plain City. Assembly is currently being done in Alabama, but that will change once the new facility is up.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massive Sports Complex At Evans Farm Sets Groundbreaking Date
Jennings Sports Park has announced that it will begin construction of a new 56-acre sports complex at a groundbreaking ceremony on September 30. The state-of-the-art sports complex will be a premier destination for tournaments, schools, clubs and leagues of all ages. The sports park will feature eight soccer and multi-sport...
Elementary student brought gun to Grove City school
GROVE CITY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Grove City elementary student brought an unloaded gun to school on Wednesday, school officials said. A staff member at Monterey Elementary School found the firearm in a “self-contained” classroom Wednesday at approximately 9:31 a.m., according to a news release from the South-Western City School District. Building administrators notified the […]
spectrumnews1.com
Online scorecard rates shooting history of Columbus Division of Police
COLUMBUS, Ohio — According to policescorecard.org, the Columbus Police Department has more police shootings per arrest than 99% of U.S. police departments. The CPD has killed 48 people from 2013 to 2021, according to policescorecard.org. 8% of those killed were unarmed. There have been more than 4,000 civilian complaints...
WHIZ
Hagans Arrested in Coshocton Co.
The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said 37-year-old Matthew Hagans was formally charged with having weapons under disability. The sheriff’s office anticipates more charges being filed after a review of the case by the Coshocton County Prosecutor’s Office. Authorities said just before 11am Tuesday, the detective division executed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
cwcolumbus.com
Upper Arlington family continues to fight for cure for rare genetic disease
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Landon McChesney is a 6 year-old-boy battling a rare genetic disorder. One so rare, less than 30 people in the world have it. There's no name or treatment for the disorder, but his family continues to fight for an answer. "Without the sufficient amount of...
Boy, 4, with rare disease arrives at Children’s Hospital for treatment, family still needs help
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – NBC4 introduced you to Lex Corbett back in June. Lex was born with a rare spinal atrophy disorder and needed to get from London, England to the only hospital that could treat him: Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. People from around the world got him there. Lex was born with Smard1, […]
sciotopost.com
75th Anniversary Millersport Sweet Corn Festival Starts Today
Millersport – SInce 1946 the Millersport Sweet corn festival has been being performed in a small town in Fairfield County. The festival boasts around 70 non-profit food and game vendors representing Central Ohio’s finest civic, school, athletic, social, and church organizations. Midway rides, corn-eating contests, a tractor pull, and live bands.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Chinese Food in the Columbus Area
If you live in Greater Columbus and are craving Chinese food, you should check out these local restaurants. As the name of the restaurant would suggest, this place serves fantastic Northeastern Chinese cuisine. If you want something with heat, their spicy twice-cooked fish is a customer favorite. You should also check out their spicy twice cooked pork belly, spicy fried chicken, mapo tofu (a meatless option is available), and salt and pepper tofu. They also have an American Favorite menu with staples like General Tso's chicken, fried rice, and lo mein.
WHIZ
House Fire on Airport Road Causes Roof to Cave
The roof to a home caught fire and caved in on Airport Road in Zanesville, Ohio. About five fire departments were on the scene of the fire, which included Zanesville, New Concord, Perry, Wayne and Washington township. Shilo West, fire chief with Perry Township Fire Department, said the owner was...
spectrumnews1.com
Columbus teen earns scholarship to prestigious Berklee College of Music
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Centennial High School graduate Asa Simpson-Cole said when he learned violin in fifth grade everything changed. Simpson-Cole joined Urban Strings Columbus and from there went on to learn the cello and other various string instruments, compose his own music, perform, as well as give private lessons.
WHIZ
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Your Radio Place
Ohio Controlling Board Approved $6 Million for Area Improvement Projects
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Monday, Senator Tim Schaffer announced that the Ohio Controlling Board has approved $6 million in funding for projects in Guernsey, Muskingum, and Fairfield. Salt Fork State Park is receiving $250,000 for the design phase of the planned Nature Center and the Ohio University of Zanesville is receiving $40,000 to replace the roof of Elson Hall.
columbusmonthly.com
Tony’s Italian Ristorante Celebrates 40 Years as a Political Haunt That Crosses Party Lines
The phone call changed Tony Scartz’s life. In September 1982, Scartz had just opened Tony’s Italian Ristorante on South High Street in what would eventually become known as the Brewery District. Business was slow, until Scartz got a call from Dick Celeste, then a Democratic candidate for governor, asking if he could bring his entourage to Tony’s for a late-night meal. Celeste—an acquaintance of Scartz’s father, Carl, owner of the Knotty Pine in the Grandview area—kept returning to Tony’s for campaign strategy sessions, giving the nascent restaurant a much-needed boost.
sciotopost.com
Third Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival returns to Hocking Hills
LOGAN, OH – What started as a way for families and individual arts fans to get out of the house and experience beauty is back again by popular demand in 2022. Launching Friday, September 23 and running through Sunday, September 25, the Third Annual Glass Pumpkin Festival is open from 10 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday. Parking is limited and festival-goers are encouraged car pool and reserve their spot for $5 at GlassPumpkinFestival.com, with each reservation receiving a $5 coupon towards their Jack Pine pumpkin purchase.
crawfordcountynow.com
Area school mourning by loss of student
GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
Comments / 0