buccaneersports.com
Blinn powers past Dallas College-Cedar valley for 3-0 start to season
The Blinn College men's soccer team raced past Dallas College-Cedar Valley on Tuesday, earning a 5-1 non-conference victory in Dallas County, Texas. The Buccaneers improved to 3-0 and have given up just one goal so far this season. Cedar Valley entered the match ranked ninth in the NJCAA Division II...
buccaneersports.com
No. 9 Blinn falls to No. 17 Tyler in Region XIV tilt
The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team lost its Region XIV opener Tuesday night, falling in four sets to No. 17 Tyler Junior College at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 loss was the Buccaneers' first of the season and dropped their record to 8-1 (0-1...
