The ninth-ranked Blinn College volleyball team lost its Region XIV opener Tuesday night, falling in four sets to No. 17 Tyler Junior College at the Kruse Center in Brenham, Texas. The 25-21, 20-25, 25-23, 26-24 loss was the Buccaneers' first of the season and dropped their record to 8-1 (0-1...

BRENHAM, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO