ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Veteran RHP Tyler Duffey to opt out of Rangers contract

By Mark Polishuk
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gWjr6_0hYfc6hg00
Relief pitcher Tyler Duffey. Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Right-hander Tyler Duffey is opting out of his minor league contract with the Rangers, according to FanSided’s Robert Murray. Duffey only joined the organization a little over two weeks ago, but is now exercising one of the several opt-out clauses that was reportedly part of the deal.

Duffey has a 4.91 ERA over 44 innings with the Twins this season, with below-average walk and strikeout rates and a host of other unimpressive metrics. This performance ended Duffey’s decade-long run in the organization, as Minnesota released him about a week prior to Duffey’s signing with Texas.

The Rangers will end up parting ways with Duffey at no cost, as they didn’t even have to pay the reliever a prorated minimum salary since he didn’t reach the big leagues. Duffey and the Twins avoided arbitration this past winter by agreeing to a $3.8M salary for the 2022 season, so if Duffey does land elsewhere and make it back to a major league roster, the Twins will still be responsible for the bulk of that remaining salary (with the new team only paying the prorated portion of a minimum salary).

Duffey’s brief run at Triple-A Round Rock saw him pitch five scoreless innings over four appearances, though he did walk four batters in those five frames. Control was once a strength for the righty, but Duffey’s walk rate has risen considerably over the last two seasons. Still, as uninspiring as Duffey’s 2022 performance has been, his quality work out of Minnesota’s bullpen from 2019-21 will likely convince another team to take a shot on another minors contract.

As for the Rangers, they might have been more apt to give MLB innings to younger relievers down the stretch rather than devote a roster spot to a veteran who will be a free agent after the season.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Dodgers Dave Roberts says RHP Craig Kimbrel will no longer only pitch in save situations

The Dodgers used Craig Kimbrel for the last inning of today’s 10-3 win over the Marlins, and the reliever delivered a perfect frame to mop things up. While not a save situation for Kimbrel, manager Dave Roberts told J.P. Hoornstra of the Southern California News Group and other reporters that Kimbrel and the team have agreed to base the right-hander’s workload going forward not on save chances, but rather on just getting regular outings. This wouldn’t preclude Kimbrel from being used in save opportunities, of course, and Roberts said he could still choose to use Kimbrel in consecutive games.
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets To Select Deven Marrero

The Mets are planning to select infielder Deven Marrero onto the major league roster, reports Andy Martino of SNY (Twitter link). New York also plans to recall reliever Adonis Medina from Triple-A Syracuse, Martino adds. That duo will fill the extra two active roster spots with the September expansion from 26 to 28 players. New York will need to make a 40-man roster transaction to accommodate Marrero.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox acquire Taylor Broadway from White Sox

The Red Sox announced they’ve acquired minor league reliever Taylor Broadway from the White Sox. He’s the player to be named later in this month’s trade that sent reliever Jake Diekman to Chicago for catcher Reese McGuire. A closer at Ole Miss, Broadway was selected by the...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Tyler, TX
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback

The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Duffey
ClutchPoints

Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade

The Minnesota Vikings are getting in on the trade festivities as the deadline draws closer to set their initial 53-man roster for the 2022 NFL season. The Vikings are acquiring 2020 second-round pick Ross Blacklock from the Houston Texans to bolster their defense, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Minnesota is sending Houston a sixth-round […] The post Vikings acquire Texans’ 2020 2nd-round pick in trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Veteran MLB Pitcher Has Been Suspended For 85 Games

Right-hander Carlos Martinez has officially accepted an 85-game unpaid suspension from the MLB. This suspension for Martinez is so harsh because he apparently violated the league's joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy. Martinez's suspension is retroactive to June 19. Earlier this year, Martinez received an 80-game suspension...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Rhp#Veteran#Fansided#Twins#Triple A Round Rock
MLB Trade Rumors

Cardinals Select Ben DeLuzio

The Cardinals announced they’ve selected outfielder Ben DeLuzio onto the big league roster and recalled reliever James Naile from Triple-A Memphis. They’ll take the two extra active roster spots available to teams in September. St. Louis already had an opening on the 40-man roster. It’s the first big...
GLENDALE, AZ
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees promote top shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza

The Yankees have made one of the more notable September call-ups around the league, announcing the promotion of top shortstop prospect Oswald Peraza from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. With active rosters expanding and Peraza already on the 40-man roster, no corresponding move is necessary. It’s the first big league call for the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Royals Planning To Select Daniel Mengden

The Royals have listed right-hander Daniel Mengden as the probable starter for tomorrow’s game against the White Sox (h/t to Anne Rogers of MLB.com). They’ll have to formally select his contract to add him to the roster, but they won’t need to make any corresponding moves to do so. Active rosters expand from 26 to 28 players with the calendar flipping to September, and Kansas City already has an opening on the 40-man roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels Select Gerardo Reyes, Ryan Aguilar

The Angels announced a host of roster moves before tonight’s series in Toronto. Relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera and outfielder Taylor Ward were all placed on the restricted list. That’s standard procedure for players who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 and are thus prohibited from traveling into Canada. In order to replace them on the roster, the Halos recalled righty José Marte and selected the contracts of reliever Gerardo Reyes and outfielder Ryan Aguilar. All three players have been designated as “substitutes,” meaning they can later be taken off the roster and returned to the minor leagues without passing through waivers.
ANAHEIM, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Cardinals pitcher Carlos Martinez receives 85-game suspension

Free-agent righty Carlos Martinez has been suspended 85 games under Major League Baseball’s joint domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse policy, commissioner Rob Manfred announced Thursday via press release. The suspension is retroactive to June 19 and comes on top of an 80-game PED suspension he received back in May after testing positive for Ibutamoren.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

List of September call-ups for all 30 MLB teams

Each season as the calendar flips to September, we see a flurry of transactions around Major League Baseball. Active roster sizes jump from 26 to 28 for the season’s final month, with teams permitted to bring up no more than one additional pitcher. We’ve already covered a host of transactions with 40-man roster implications throughout the day at MLBTR. Here’s a full round-up of teams’ initial September roster moves.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
779K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy