Grant County, MN

kvrr.com

Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks

NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
KX News

Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson

GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
GRAND FORKS, ND
trfradio.com

Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash

Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office receive huge donation

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grimsley Consulting is providing the sheriff’s office with a donation of $10,000. The money donated will be used to assist in advancing the capabilities of personnel that serve on the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team which includes equipment and other needs for their team.
GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase

(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
FARGO, ND
wdayradionow.com

Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash

(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
valleynewslive.com

Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a drug charge after authorities say a probation visit turned up meth. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Minnesota Department of Corrections officers did a probation visit for Brent Jevne on Thursday, August 25. When...
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Update: Thompson teen found

THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
THOMPSON, ND
KNOX News Radio

Deere named Altru president

Altru has named Dr. Josh Deere as the health system’s new president. Dr. Deere has been a physician leader at Altru for eleven years, serving as chair of family medicine for four years, medical director of primary care for seven years and most recently as the interim chief medical officer since February of 2022.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Sanford opens chemotherapy infusion center in Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in lakes country in need of chemotherapy infusion now have an option that’s a little more convenient. Sanford Health’s Roger Maris Cancer Center has opened a chemotherapy infusion center in Perham, Minnesota. The infusion center contains two chairs with the ability...
PERHAM, MN
valleynewslive.com

Avian influenza confirmed in Cass County chicken flock

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock in Cass County, North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says the premises have been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the...
CASS COUNTY, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Grand Forks Public Schools official and State Superintendent Baesler respond to CRT claim from former teacher

(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Grand Forks Public Schools denied the allegation that Critical Race Theory is being taught in the district. The comment from the district's Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Tracy Jentz, came one day after State Representative Jim Kasper told WDAY News First that he and other lawmakers had received a letter from a former teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools, who claims he resigned over his concerns that CRT continues to be taught in the district. The teacher has requested that his identity not be made public. North Dakota state law prohibits the teaching of CRT in the state's classrooms.
GRAND FORKS, ND
valleynewslive.com

Free nursing assistant training program extended

ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
MINNESOTA STATE

