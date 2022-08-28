Read full article on original website
Related
kvrr.com
Man struck by vehicle in rural East Grand Forks
NEAR EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (KVRR) – An Oklee man is in the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in rural East Grand Forks. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office responded to 340th Avenue and 110th Street Southwest around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon. Forty-six-year-old Donald Howard was loading a...
Drunk driver seriously injured after crash near Thompson
GRAND FORKS, ND (KXNET) — A Grand Forks man was arrested for driving under the influence after he struck a culvert causing his car to go airborne on County Road 7 & 10th St near Thompson around 5 a.m. Wednesday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver, a 49-year-old Grand Forks man, […]
trfradio.com
Serious Injuries Reported in Suspected DUI Crash
Two people were seriously injured, a Grand Forks man faces DUI charges following a single vehicle crash Wednesday. Garland Evans III, 49 was injured when the 2008 Chevrolet Impala SS he was driving veered into the south ditch, struck a culvert and went airborne on County Road 7 at 10th Street south-east of Thompson, North Dakota. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Evans and a passenger, Sylvina Rickard, 41 of Cochrane, Ontario were taken to Altru Hospital with serious injuries.
valleynewslive.com
Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office receive huge donation
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Grimsley Consulting is providing the sheriff’s office with a donation of $10,000. The money donated will be used to assist in advancing the capabilities of personnel that serve on the Grand Forks Regional SWAT team which includes equipment and other needs for their team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
4 detained after Fargo Police, Cass Co. Drug Task Force, SWAT carry out high-risk warrant
FARGO (KFGO) – Shortly before 7am Thursday, the Red River Valley SWAT Team and Fargo Police assisted the Cass County Drug Task Force in carrying out a high-risk, knock-and-announce search warrant at an apartment building on the 5200 block of Amber Valley Parkway in South Fargo near Sanford Hospital.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Two arrested after FM Metro car, foot chase
(Fargo, ND) -- Two people are in custody after a car and foot chase early Tuesday morning that happened in both Fargo and Moorhead. Fargo Police say that around 1:15 a.m. they attempted a traffic stop on the Veterans Memorial Bridge when the car they stopped fled into Moorhead. After leading Moorhead Police in a chase, the driver, identified as 39-year-old driver Paulita Ruiz, re-entered Fargo on I-94, exited at 25th street south and came to a stop in the 2000 block of the street.That is where Ruiz and her passenger, 32-year-old Skylar Poitra, got out and ran on foot.
wdayradionow.com
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
UPDATE: Name released in head-on Richland County crash
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a head-on crash between two vehicles on Highway 13, just east of Barney, on Saturday morning. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:15 a.m on August 27, a car driven by Washington Weanquoi, a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
valleynewslive.com
Probation check leads to meth bust in Marshall County, MN
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One man is facing a drug charge after authorities say a probation visit turned up meth. The Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says deputies along with Minnesota Department of Corrections officers did a probation visit for Brent Jevne on Thursday, August 25. When...
valleynewslive.com
Authorities: Woman arrested for stealing vehicle, driving through garage door
GRYGLA, Minn. (Valley News Live) - One woman is under arrest and facing multiple charges after police say she stole a pickup, drove over a lawn mower and crashed through a garage door. The Marshall County Sheriff’s office says it happened on Sunday, August 28 at a home in Grygla....
valleynewslive.com
Update: Thompson teen found
THOMPSON, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (Update) The Thompson teen has been located. Someone close to the family confirmed to Valley News Live that Jacob Stumpf has been found. The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s Office also confirmed the young man was located by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
DL-Online
At least one injured in rollover on Hwy 34 east of Detroit Lakes Friday evening
A Ponsford man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover Friday evening on Highway 34 east of Detroit Lakes. Jayson Robert Annette, 34, of Ponsford was taken to Essentia Health St. Mary’s hospital in Detroit Lakes with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the State Patrol. It’s not known if he was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY LICENSE CENTER WILL HAVE LIMITED HOURS STARTING SEPTEMBER 6
Due to limited staffing, the Polk County License Center will be open for limited hours starting Tuesday, September 6. The hours it will be open are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. The License Center will also be Closed on Friday,...
KNOX News Radio
Deere named Altru president
Altru has named Dr. Josh Deere as the health system’s new president. Dr. Deere has been a physician leader at Altru for eleven years, serving as chair of family medicine for four years, medical director of primary care for seven years and most recently as the interim chief medical officer since February of 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Sanford opens chemotherapy infusion center in Perham
PERHAM, Minn. (Valley News Live) - People in lakes country in need of chemotherapy infusion now have an option that’s a little more convenient. Sanford Health’s Roger Maris Cancer Center has opened a chemotherapy infusion center in Perham, Minnesota. The infusion center contains two chairs with the ability...
valleynewslive.com
Avian influenza confirmed in Cass County chicken flock
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota State University Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory has confirmed avian influenza (HPAI) in a non-commercial, backyard flock in Cass County, North Dakota. The North Dakota Department of Agriculture says the premises have been quarantined, and the flock is being depopulated to prevent the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Grand Forks Public Schools official and State Superintendent Baesler respond to CRT claim from former teacher
(Fargo, ND) -- A representative for Grand Forks Public Schools denied the allegation that Critical Race Theory is being taught in the district. The comment from the district's Communications and Community Engagement Coordinator Tracy Jentz, came one day after State Representative Jim Kasper told WDAY News First that he and other lawmakers had received a letter from a former teacher in Grand Forks Public Schools, who claims he resigned over his concerns that CRT continues to be taught in the district. The teacher has requested that his identity not be made public. North Dakota state law prohibits the teaching of CRT in the state's classrooms.
valleynewslive.com
CFIUS requesting Fufeng USA give more information on corn mill development
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) is requesting Fufeng USA to give more information of relevant facts and circumstances of its proposed wet corn mill development. Fufeng shared the letter with the City of Grand Forks last night. The...
valleynewslive.com
Free nursing assistant training program extended
ST. PAUL, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced a $2.4 million investment to continue their free nursing assistant training program. The Next Generation Nursing Assistant program provides future nurses with free training, books, uniforms and covers the cost of their certification exam. The program has...
Northern Minnesota man charged for beating ex-wife in front of their kids
WARREN, Minnesota — A man has been charged with second-degree murder, after being accused of fatally beating his ex-wife in front of their kids. According to court documents, Anders Odegaard, 31, of Warren, Minnesota, is accused of allegedly killing Carissa Odegaard on Tuesday. Carissa was taken to Sanford Hospital...
Comments / 0