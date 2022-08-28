ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Johns County, FL

Blocker concedes St. Johns County Commission race to Keating-Joseph, recount canceled

 4 days ago

A recount scheduled for Saturday morning was canceled after County Commissioner Jeremiah Blocker conceded the primary election to Krista Keating-Joseph.

“It has been my honor to serve the citizens of SJC as the commissioner from District 4 over the last four years,” Blocker said in a letter to Supervisor of Elections Vicky Oakes. “With all of the ballots now officially accounted for, it appears my campaign has come up short. Therefore, I am not seeking a recount in my race for St. Johns County Commission District 4. I appreciate the hard work of the elections staff during this cycle.”

Following the final canvass of the vote-by-mail ballots and provisional ballots cast in Tuesday’s primary election, the canvassing board determined that a machine recount was required for County Commission District 4 race, according to a release from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

Election 2022: Jeremiah Blocker faces Krista Keating-Joseph for District 4 Commission seat

Related coverage: Write-in candidacies in Florida Legislature races disenfranchise thousands of voters

The 175 votes separating Blocker and Keating-Joseph represented a .46% difference in votes cast for each candidate. As the difference was less than .5% of the votes cast in the race, a machine recount is required by law. In response, the canvassing board ordered a machine recount be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Saturday at the Supervisor of Elections Office. While preparing for the recount on Friday, Oakes received Blocker’s letter.

Oakes presented Blocker’s letter during Saturday’s canvassing board meeting, according to the release. Respecting Blocker’s request and rights, the canvassing board rescinded the recount order. Due to this this action, St. Johns County’s 2022 primary election is now complete and all results are final and have been certified to the Division of Elections.

Keating-Joseph will face a write-in candidate in the general election on Nov. 8.

For information regarding the elections, call the Supervisor of Elections Office at 904-823-2238 or visit votesjc.gov.

