BCI investigating after Columbus police shooting on Near East Side hospitalizes one

The Ohio BCI is investigating after a Columbus police officer fired a gun on the Near East Side and hit a teenage suspect Saturday, sending him to the hospital.

Columbus police said the 17-year-old male who was shot has been upgraded from critical to stable condition and charges are pending against him and two other occupants of the car he was in.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Columbus police made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue on the city’s Near East Side, a release said. Once the vehicle stopped, two males exited the rear of the vehicle displaying firearms.

One officer fired their gun, striking the 17-year-old, a release said. The other male fled the scene on foot. Officers pursued the male who fled on foot and apprehended him in the 1500 block of East Mound Street. The 17-year-old was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Police recovered firearms from both suspects.

Police did not identify the injured 17-year-old or the officer who shot him, but said in a release that they also arrested Najaa Ellman, 18, with charges pending and Dock Parker, 19, who was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Another occupant of the vehicle was released at the scene.

Karla Young was just about to pull her car out onto Main Street when she saw a Columbus police officer chasing someone in her rearview mirror.

The Linden resident was hanging out with her friend Keisha Riley, who lives on the Near East Side, for an end-of-summer event at Riley's Rock-of-Faith Baptist Church on East Main Street.

Young was frustrated as she shook her head, standing outside yellow crime scene tape.

"We got caught up a little," she said.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Simpson said the officers involved in Saturday's shooting have the union's full support. He dismissed the idea that there were significant tensions between Columbus police and the community over the division's history of fatal police shootings.

Last week, Columbus police responded to another police shooting on the city’s West Side, where an officer fired his gun at suspects at least once but did not injure anybody. The BCI will not be investigating that shooting because the suspects were not injured by gunfire.

The Ohio BCI, an arm of the Ohio Attorney General's Office, routinely investigates police shootings throughout the state, and has overseen over 40 investigations so far this year, including two fatal police shootings in Knox County this month.

Young's friend, Keisha Riley, who lives just around the block on Mound Street, was grateful no one was killed. She knows all too well the impact of gun violence. Her 29-year-old son was shot and killed by a 16-year-old last year.

"It's sad, I mean, I feel like these kids' parents need to be reached," Riley said. "I'm not against the police and I think they would feel more encouraged if they knew everybody's not against them, but they have to do more footwork, get to know more people (in the neighborhood)."

Dispatch reporters Ceili Doyle and Danae King contributed to this story.

