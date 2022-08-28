ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

BCI investigating after Columbus police shooting on Near East Side hospitalizes one

By Cole Behrens, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46TOoV_0hYfazec00

The Ohio BCI is investigating after a Columbus police officer fired a gun on the Near East Side and hit a teenage suspect Saturday, sending him to the hospital.

Columbus police said the 17-year-old male who was shot has been upgraded from critical to stable condition and charges are pending against him and two other occupants of the car he was in.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., Columbus police made a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of East Main Street and Seymour Avenue on the city’s Near East Side, a release said. Once the vehicle stopped, two males exited the rear of the vehicle displaying firearms.

One officer fired their gun, striking the 17-year-old, a release said. The other male fled the scene on foot. Officers pursued the male who fled on foot and apprehended him in the 1500 block of East Mound Street. The 17-year-old was taken in critical condition to OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Police recovered firearms from both suspects.

Police did not identify the injured 17-year-old or the officer who shot him, but said in a release that they also arrested Najaa Ellman, 18, with charges pending and Dock Parker, 19, who was arrested on an unrelated warrant. Another occupant of the vehicle was released at the scene.

Karla Young was just about to pull her car out onto Main Street when she saw a Columbus police officer chasing someone in her rearview mirror.

The Linden resident was hanging out with her friend Keisha Riley, who lives on the Near East Side, for an end-of-summer event at Riley's Rock-of-Faith Baptist Church on East Main Street.

Young was frustrated as she shook her head, standing outside yellow crime scene tape.

"We got caught up a little," she said.

Fraternal Order of Police President Jeff Simpson said the officers involved in Saturday's shooting have the union's full support. He dismissed the idea that there were significant tensions between Columbus police and the community over the division's history of fatal police shootings.

Last week, Columbus police responded to another police shooting on the city’s West Side, where an officer fired his gun at suspects at least once but did not injure anybody. The BCI will not be investigating that shooting because the suspects were not injured by gunfire.

The Ohio BCI, an arm of the Ohio Attorney General's Office, routinely investigates police shootings throughout the state, and has overseen over 40 investigations so far this year, including two fatal police shootings in Knox County this month.

Young's friend, Keisha Riley, who lives just around the block on Mound Street, was grateful no one was killed. She knows all too well the impact of gun violence. Her 29-year-old son was shot and killed by a 16-year-old last year.

"It's sad, I mean, I feel like these kids' parents need to be reached," Riley said. "I'm not against the police and I think they would feel more encouraged if they knew everybody's not against them, but they have to do more footwork, get to know more people (in the neighborhood)."

Dispatch reporters Ceili Doyle and Danae King contributed to this story.

@Colebehr_report

Cbehrens@dispatch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Police looking for suspect in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a suspect who shot a driver on the south side of Columbus. Around 11 a.m., police responded to reports of a shooting near the intersection of Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Columbus […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Police on scene of shooting near German Village

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Police are on the scene of a shooting near German Village. Officials said the incident is happening along Parsons Avenue and East Whittier Street. One person was taken to Grant Medical Center in stable condition, officials said. This is a developing story.
COLUMBUS, OH
yourbigsky.com

Columbus police investigating alleged child abduction

Columbus police report Wednesday afternoon officers were notified of an alleged attempted abduction within the City Columbus. A young female, middle school student who was walking home from a nearby business was approached by a subject driving a vehicle. The male stopped and said to the girl, “Hey, do you know me, I’m your grandpa”. The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home, and the vehicle and subject drove away.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

17-year-old turns himself in for east Columbus murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 17-year-old turned himself into Columbus police Tuesday for the shooting death of a 21-year-old man earlier in August, per police. On August 15 at 4:10 p.m., CPD officers went to the 1000 block of South Ashburton Road and found Lavarr Madison with a gunshot wound. Madison was taken to Grant […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Fire destroys 2nd floor of apartment building in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio — No injuries were reported after a large fire broke out at an apartment complex in north Columbus Thursday afternoon. According to Columbus Division of Fire Battalion Chief Jeff Geitter, crews responded to a fire in a 16-unit building at Sawmill Place Apartments on Sibby Lane, just off Bent Tree Boulevard.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Simpson
myfox28columbus.com

Fire forces evacuation of northwest Columbus apartment building

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 16-unit northwest Columbus apartment building was evacuated Thursday after a fire broke out. The fire started around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment building on Sibby Lane on the northeast side. Columbus fire responded to the blaze and was assisted by Liberty Township, Powell...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police report claims Donovan Lewis hit, pushed pregnant woman

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A 20-year-old shot and killed by Columbus police was wanted on allegations of domestic violence, court records indicate. Records from the Franklin County Municipal Court released Wednesday evening revealed that Donovan Lewis, an unarmed Black man fatally shot by Officer Ricky Anderson around 2 a.m. Tuesday, was wanted by police after […]
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Gun Violence#Ne
NBC4 Columbus

Two women shot multiple times in south Columbus

You can watch street surveillance footage of the car in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for the suspect who shot two women in the Livingston Avenue Area on the south side. On Sunday, officers went to the 1000 block of Lockbourne Road around 7:00 a.m. after reports of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police identify the bodies found inside a Chillicothe home

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio —– On Monday, medics along with officers from the Chillicothe Police Department responded to the 600 block of Cedar Street after a 9-1-1 caller said they found a man and woman dead inside. The two individuals, authorities say, have been identified as 40-year-old Samuel Miller and...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

13-year-old boy shot in the face in the Hilltop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in the face overnight Tuesday in the Hilltop neighborhood in west Columbus, according to police. CPD state that officers went to South Harris Avenue and West Broad Street just after 1:00 a.m. and found the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound to the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead, woman injured in Knox County crash

FREDERICKTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead and a woman is injured after a car crash Tuesday night in Knox County, per the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Authorities say that Timothy Moyer, 44, was driving a Honda Civic just after 9:30 p.m. on State Route 13 in Fredericktown with a 36-year-old woman in the […]
KNOX COUNTY, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy