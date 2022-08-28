ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

ClutchPoints

Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors

The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Yardbarker

The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
The Spun

Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House

Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
247Sports

Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood

LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
The Associated Press

Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3

CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com

Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
Yardbarker

Former Phillies GM Lee Thomas dies at 86

Former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Lee Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis. He was 86 years old. Thomas was the Phillies' GM from 1988-97, leading the club to the National League pennant in 1993, one year after finishing in last place. "Lee was a great man and...
