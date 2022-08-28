Read full article on original website
Tony La Russa ordered to miss game vs. Royals by doctors
The Chicago White Sox received some poor news as manager Tony La Russa will not be with the team Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals. He has been ordered by his doctors to miss the game and is scheduled to undergo further medical testing on Wednesday, according to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale.
Latest Joey Gallo comments explain why Yankees fans were sick of his tenure
New York is a tough place. Forget being an athlete in the big city. Existing day-to-day as the average citizen is a challenge only a certain kind of person can properly handle. Those people subjected to the grind with a much less desirable situation than, say, Yankees players, are obviously going to be a bit more rough around the edges.
Anthony Rizzo becomes latest victim of Yankees’ injury mismanagement
In classic New York Yankees fashion, injuries have swallowed up the roster and coincided with lifeless play for over two months now, but August was the worst stretch yet. Will it get better? No. Definitively no. Part of the reason is because now slugger Anthony Rizzo will more than likely...
Yardbarker
The Yankees might have made a huge trade deadline mistake
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman knew he needed to make a starting pitching acquisition at the trade deadline, but his first and primary target was Luis Castillo. The Seattle Mariners offered a monster package to acquire Castillo, one the Yankees simply didn’t want to match, which would’ve included...
Dirtbag Fan Steals Home Run Ball Right Out Of Teen's Glove At Royals Game
“I was just kind of scared. I didn’t know what in earth was going on,” said the teen who caught the ball.
Former MLB All-Star Arrested After Crashing Into House
Over the weekend a former Major League Baseball All-Star player found himself in trouble with the law. Police arrested former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning in Ohio over the weekend. According to multiple reports, Browning was operating a vehicle under the influence and reportedly crashed into a residential home. Here's...
Yankees to Call Up No. 2 Prospect Oswald Peraza to MLB
Peraza is considered to be a potential shortstop of the future in New York.
It was the longest game in baseball history. And it made a hero of one man for a day
On April 18, 1981, two minor league teams met for an early season game of no real consequence. It would go down in history as one of the most extraordinary games ever.
247Sports
Bears claim six players off waivers including Alex Leatherwood
LAKE FOREST, Ill., — Just a day after the Chicago Bears set their 53-man roster for the upcoming season, the team made some moves to add to the roster. And one move includes a former first-round pick in Alex Leatherwood. The former Alabama standout was cut by the Las...
Pujols delivers as Cardinals outlast Reds in 13 innings, 5-3
CINCINNATI (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a go-ahead sacrifice fly in the 13th inning, Lars Nootbaar added a two-run homer and the St. Louis Cardinals twice used five-man infields to stop the Cincinnati Reds and pull out a 5-3 win on Wednesday night. In his final game in Cincinnati, Pujols shook off going hitless in five at-bats to deliver against Chase Anderson (0-2), driving in automatic runner Paul Goldschmidt with one out. Nootbaar went deep two batters later. The NL Central-leading Cardinals first used an extra infielder in the 11th with Colin Moran on third and nobody out. Moran held up on Jose Barrero’s groundout and Jake Fraley grounded to shortstop Tommy Edman, who threw Moran out at the plate — a call that survived a replay review. The Cardinals went to five infielders again with one out in the 12th and Edman threw out Austin Romine trying to score on Alejo Lopez’s grounder, helping Andre Pallante (6-4) get the win. Pallante worked the final three innings, allowing Fraley’s RBI single in the 13th.
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Hanser Alberto absent Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Taijuan Walker and the New York Mets. Gavin Lux will replace Alberto on second base and bat sixth. Lux has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 11.0...
Phillies Implode as Diamondbacks Make History in 13-7 Defeat
The Philadelphia Phillies allowed the Arizona Diamondbacks to make franchise history on Monday night during a 13-7 defeat.
Yardbarker
Former Phillies GM Lee Thomas dies at 86
Former Philadelphia Phillies general manager Lee Thomas died Wednesday at his home in St. Louis. He was 86 years old. Thomas was the Phillies' GM from 1988-97, leading the club to the National League pennant in 1993, one year after finishing in last place. "Lee was a great man and...
FanSided
