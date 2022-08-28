NEW YORK - It’s been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped a historic amount of rain across the New York City area, turning several streets into rivers. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida caused a total of 55 deaths from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. 49 of those occurred in New Jersey New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut. Most of the deaths were due to flooding.

