fox5ny.com
Manhattan shootings leave 2 dead
NEW YORK - A pair of shootings in Manhattan on Thursday left two people, a man and a woman, dead in yet another day of gun violence on New York City's streets. The NYPD says a woman was found shot to death Thursday morning near the University Hall dorm at NYU.
fox5ny.com
Video: Brutal bat attack in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after a disturbing bat attack on a Brooklyn sidewalk. The NYPD says it happened just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Saint John's Place and Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights. A man got into a dispute with some others at...
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in Manhattan
NEW YORK - A man was stabbed to death on the streets of Manhattan early on Wednesday morning. The NYPD says it happened at 307 7th Ave. in Midtown. That is right across the street from the Fashion Institute of Technology. Police found the 38-year-old victim with multiple stab wounds...
fox5ny.com
Man beaten with baseball bat in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help finding three people linked to a brutal assault with a baseball bat in Brooklyn. Police say the three suspects were arguing with a man in Crown Heights near St. John's Place and Ralph Avenue on July 31, when one of the suspects struck the victim with a baseball bat.
fox5ny.com
Video: Driver drags 78-year-old woman out of Access-A-Ride car
NEW YORK - Police are investigating after the driver of an Access-A-Ride car in Brooklyn apparently assaulted an elderly passenger. The incident was caught on camera by Ezra Halawani, who began recording the argument between the pair with his phone. According to Halawani, the victim, a 78-year-old woman, told him...
fox5ny.com
Renters fleeing record-high Manhattan rents for outer boroughs
New Yorkers hoping to escape Manhattan's record-high rents are setting their sights o the outer boroughs. That's according to new data from Street Easy, which found that fewer people are searching for apartments in Lower Manhattan and instead looking in Brooklyn and Queens. FOX 5 NY takes a look at where renters are trying to find a new place to live.
fox5ny.com
Woman charged with murder in Queens sidewalk hit-and-run
NEW YORK - A woman faces murder charges for killing a man outside a Queens deli after allegedly driving her car onto the sidewalk in an attempt to run down another woman. The incident took place around 7 a.m. on Saturday in Far Rockaway. Kiani Phoenix, 26, faces numerous charges...
fox5ny.com
Tree falls on girl in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - A falling tree hit a girl in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning, authorities said. The 7-year-old girl was walking with her mother along Ocean Parkway in the Kensington section when a large tree fell on her just after 10:30 a.m., the NYPD said. The tree struck the girl's legs.
fox5ny.com
Calls for unregulated basement-style NYC apartments to be legalized
Thursday marks one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida tore through the tri-state area with devastating results, as floods ravaged much of the area. Some illegal basement apartments turned into death traps as the water rose. Now, there is a push to legalize those apartments in order to regulate them.
fox5ny.com
Man dies after falling off upstate NY bridge
NEW YORK - A man from upstate New York died Tuesday when he fell off a Hudson Valley bridge after his car broke down and he attempted to get to safety. According to the New York State Police, at around 9:50 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man falling from the Newburgh Beacon-Bridge.
fox5ny.com
NYC subway safety success?
NYPD statistics show that subway crime is up about 49% over last year. Yet the mayor is declaring "mission accomplished" when it comes to dealing with some of the people police say are involved in many random acts of senseless violence.
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers who fled during the pandemic are returning to the Big Apple
NEW YORK - They called it the great migration. During the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of lifelong New Yorkers left the city and moved to other places like Florida. But some of those who packed up and left are beginning to realize that the grass is not always...
fox5ny.com
13th Rikers Island inmate dies, 3 Department of Correction staff suspended
NEW YORK - An investigation is underway after the death of the 13th inmate on Rikers Island so far this year. The Department of Correction confirmed the death of Michael Nieves, 40, at Elmhurst Hospital. Nieves was being held on burglary, arson, and other charges and was found mentally unfit...
fox5ny.com
Recovery continues a year since Ida devastated New York City
NEW YORK - It’s been one year since the remnants of Hurricane Ida dumped a historic amount of rain across the New York City area, turning several streets into rivers. According to the National Hurricane Center, Ida caused a total of 55 deaths from the Gulf of Mexico to New England. 49 of those occurred in New Jersey New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, and Connecticut. Most of the deaths were due to flooding.
fox5ny.com
NYC banks locking up ATM vestibules to keep out homeless
NEW YORK - It is getting harder for some people to access ATMs at night in New York City because banks are reportedly locking up vestibules that house the cash machines due to problems with homeless people. From setting up makeshift shelters to using them to relieve themselves, ATM vestibules...
fox5ny.com
Officials call for repairs at 'dangerous' LIRR station
NEW YORK - Crumbling concrete, rusting rebar and peeling paint are just some of what commuters at the Valley Stream Long Island Rail Road station are met with each morning. For years there have been calls to get what officials say is believed to be one of the largest and busiest stations back on track claiming it has fallen into dangerous disrepair.
fox5ny.com
Drivers protest congestion pricing plan
A group of Uber and Lyft drivers protested outside MTA headquarters in Lower Manhattan on Wednesday over the city's plan to introduce congestion pricing for vehicles traveling south of 60th street. However, the MTA is firing back, saying that the rise of ride-sharing apps are part of the reason why congestion pricing is necessary.
fox5ny.com
NYC moving migrants bused from Texas into hotels
NEW YORK - New York City is renting blocks of hotel rooms to house busloads of migrants who were sent to the city by Texas officials. The city's homeless shelter system is being overburdened with the thousands of arriving migrants. A hotel across the street from Central Park has 126...
fox5ny.com
Is it practical to own an electric vehicle in New York City?
NEW YORK - Electric vehicle (EV) sales hit a new record this year and high gas prices might be driving the demand. Before you go to a dealer, one of the questions on your mind may be how are you going to charge it if you don’t own a home. Is it possible to own an EV living in New York City?
