Russell Westbrook's debut season with the Los Angeles Lakers was a complete and utter disaster. The former MVP joined a team only one season removed from winning a championship and played a significant role in their fall out of the play-in race. The team has subsequently spent the majority of the 2022 offseason attempting to trade him only to (thus far) come up short because no team wants to absorb his $47 million salary. There has even been speculation that, if Westbrook were to receive a buyout upon a trade, he'd struggle to find a new team at all on the free agent market.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO