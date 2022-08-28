ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

One person dead after shooting at bar on Stewarts Ferry Pike

NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2owPQZ_0hYfV5de00

One person is dead following an early morning shooting at Lucky's Bar and Grill Saturday.

Metro Police responded to the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered that three people had been shot. A 43-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old Christopher D. Johnson Jr. were hit in an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that Johnson had been in a heated argument with a man on the scene before they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and the two other victims were hit.

Metro Police identified the shooter as Gregory Dotson, 39, on Monday. Dotson confirmed to police that he and Johnson were involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting. Dotson told police that Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots toward him before returning shots in self-defense. Dotson was not injured in the exchange.

Dotson fled before police arrived at the scene. Police say that multiple witnesses also fled the bar after the shooting took place.

All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center following the shooting. Johnson passed away from critical injuries. The two other victims are expected to recover.

No charges have been placed on Dotson. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives with Metro Police will staff the final results with the District Attorney's Office.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Philadelphia trio charged with attempted murder in shooting that injured five where nearly 100 shots fired

Philadelphia authorities have identified and charged three of six suspects allegedly involved in a shooting that injured five people that saw nearly 100 shots fired near a recreation center. Authorities identified the suspects as Tahmir Pinckney, 24, Marlon Spurell and Azyear Sutton-Walker, both 22. They face attempted murder, aggravated assault,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Stewarts#Violent Crime#Vanderbilt Medical Center#Metro Police
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police asking for public's help to identify woman that woke up from coma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help to identify a woman involved in a car crash who recently woke up from a coma. The woman was in a coma for two weeks and is now regaining consciousness with limited brain function, according to police. She had no identification on her, only a tattoo to help describe her.Authorities say the woman was struck by a vehicle at 508 Adams Avenue in the city's Lawncrest section in late July. The driver stayed on scene but as the days passed, the victim remained in the hospital.Medical staff says she's been in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Wendy’s employee charged with murder after fatally punching customer, 67, who complained about his order

A Wendy’s employee has been arrested on murder charges in Arizona after he allegedly fatally punched an elderly customer who complained about his order.Antonie Kendrick, 35, has been charged with second-degree murder for the attack that resulted in the death of a 67-year-old customer.The incident happened around 4.45pm on July 26 at the Wendy’s located at 3020 N. Glassford Hill Road in Prescott Valley. The victim, who has not been identified, reportedly started complaining when Mr Kendrick was taking his order, the Prescott Valley Police Department said in a statement.Surveillance video obtained by local news station KOLD13 shows an employee believed to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

88-Year-Old Woman Survives Shooting By Playing Dead

An elderly woman is in the hospital recovering from wounds she suffered after being hit with several bullets by a gunman. In the deadly shooting that killed one person and injured three others, she survived the incident by playing dead. According to WISN 12 News, Carrie Barnhill, an 88-year-old woman...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

Abducted girl, 13, found wandering streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after escaping kidnapper

A girl kidnapped from her home in Pennsylvania was found wandering the streets of Brooklyn with no shoes after managing to escape her abductor, police said.On Wednesday at around 2am, an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Janae Kalia-Henry, who authorities said had been taken from her home in the residential area of Schuylkill Avenue in Reading. That locale would be 130 miles west of where the young girl was later found by New York police officers.At the time, the Amber Alert described her kidnapper as an unidentified male who had taken the 13-year-old into a silver Chevrolet Traverse...
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS News

Three shot, one fatally in Mirage Hotel on Vegas Strip

Police in Nevada are searching for a suspect in a fatal shooting at the Mirage hotel on the Las Vegas Strip. Las Vegas police say a man was shot to death and two women were wounded inside a hotel room Thursday night. They said the suspect and the victims knew each other, and the suspect hasn't been apprehended.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Independent

Police thwart ‘mass shooting plot’ at music festival in Washington state

Law enforcement officials in Washington state claim to have foiled a suspect mass shooting plot at a concert attended by 25,000 people. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office said that they detained a man they think was intending to shoot visitors to the Gorge Amphitheater in the community of George on Friday night. The sheriff’s office was made aware of a suspect in a parking lot by witnesses and concert security staff at around 9pm on 19 August. Police said that witnesses grew wary after they spotted the man using a balloon to inhale an unknown gas or substance and...
MUSIC
The US Sun

Update in ‘murder’ of Krystal Mitchell as her ‘most wanted’ ex-Marine partner is caught after six years on run

A FORMER Marine listed on the US Marshals Top 15 Most Wanted for his alleged role in the brutal killing of his then-girlfriend has been arrested after six years on the run. Federal agents arrested Raymond "RJ" McLeod, 36, on Monday in Central America after receiving a tip that he was teaching English in the city of Sonsonate, which is about 60 miles from El Salvador.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Parents of six-year-old who escaped kidnapping while taking out the trash share warning

The parents of a six-year-old girl who escaped an alleged abduction while taking out the trash have encouraged others to talk to their children about stranger danger.Ken’adi Nash was grabbed outside of her home in Hamilton, Ohio, in the early evening of 24 August by a man who tried to drag her down the street, according to police.Ken’adi kicked and screamed and the man let go of her, in an incident that was caught on the family’s home security cameras. Her bravery and quick thinking drew praise from parents Ricky and Mandie Nash, who told Fox & Friends First...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsChannel 5 WTVF

NewsChannel 5 WTVF

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Nashville, Tennessee news and weather from NewsChannel 5 WTVF, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.newschannel5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy