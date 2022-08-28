One person dead after shooting at bar on Stewarts Ferry Pike

One person is dead following an early morning shooting at Lucky's Bar and Grill Saturday.

Metro Police responded to the 500 block of Stewarts Ferry Pike at 1:45 a.m.

Upon arrival, police discovered that three people had been shot. A 43-year-old man, a 28-year-old woman and 45-year-old Christopher D. Johnson Jr. were hit in an exchange of gunfire.

Witnesses told police that Johnson had been in a heated argument with a man on the scene before they exchanged gunfire. Johnson and the two other victims were hit.

Metro Police identified the shooter as Gregory Dotson, 39, on Monday. Dotson confirmed to police that he and Johnson were involved in a verbal argument prior to the shooting. Dotson told police that Johnson pulled out a gun and fired shots toward him before returning shots in self-defense. Dotson was not injured in the exchange.

Dotson fled before police arrived at the scene. Police say that multiple witnesses also fled the bar after the shooting took place.

All three victims were transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center following the shooting. Johnson passed away from critical injuries. The two other victims are expected to recover.

No charges have been placed on Dotson. The investigation is ongoing, and detectives with Metro Police will staff the final results with the District Attorney's Office.