ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Saint-Maximin stunner snatches late draw for Newcastle to deny Wolves

By Peter Lansley at Molineux
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0c9VRm_0hYfSn5c00

For all the £200m worth of new talent these teams have acquired this summer, the enduring quality and importance of their goalscorers shone through after Allan Saint-Maximin’s brilliant late volley extended Newcastle United’s unbeaten start to the season.

The French forward smashed home a memorable equaliser in the 89th minute, after Hwang Hee-chan’s miscued attempted clearance fell his way on the edge of the penalty area. This left Wolves ruing their failure to convert more than one of their few but clearcut chances after Rúben Neves had given them the lead late in the first half with a superb goal of his own.

Related: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle: Premier League – live reaction!

Wolves are still seeking their first three points of the season but they were relieved to claim one after a hectic nine minutes of added time almost brought Newcastle a winner.

Saint-Maximin, after his first goal since January, ran clear only for José Sá to save brilliantly and then the Wolves goalkeeper was beaten as Neves tussled with substitute Elliot Anderson and the ball struck the crossbar. Fabian Schär shot just wide from a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area with the last kick of the match.

Eddie Howe is concerned his expensive squad is fragile as “we picked up a couple of injuries today” after Callum Wilson and Bruno Guimarães had to miss the game with short-term issues, while Emil Krafth will be out for several months with an ACL injury.

“I felt the lads emptied the tank today,” the Newcastle head coach said, without specifying who gained new knocks. “We’ll have a look and count the bodies then see whether we have to make a move in the market.”

Howe expects Alexander Isak’s international clearance to be completed in time for his £60m striker, signed from Real Sociedad on Friday, to be involved in some capacity at Liverpool on Wednesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uCfaf_0hYfSn5c00
Rúben Neves celebrates firing Wolves into the lead against Newcastle. Photograph: Jack Thomas/WWFC/Wolverhampton Wanderers FC/Getty Images

This was the first time Bruno Lage has been able to name his strongest Wolves side, including the three summer signings Nathan Collins, Gonçalo Guedes and Matheus Nunes who cost a combined £86m, as Raúl Jiménez and Nélson Semedo were available to start after injury.

Lage revealed that Willy Boly, no longer a starter for Wolves, did not turn up for the game as he attempts to force through a move to Nottingham Forest. “He has a proposal in his hands,” the Wolves head coach said. “He’s been a top professional and I understand he wants to move. But I said I need a top player like you on the bench. Then he didn’t come.”

With a recharged squad, Lage can expect to be judged in the coming weeks, especially if Wolves complete their move for the Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic from VfB Stuttgart by this week’s transfer deadline. With just two points and two goals from four games, he cannot be too relaxed about the inability to turn exciting and sophisticated attacking play into the currency that counts.

But the switch to four at the back has not so far made Wolves more penetrative and they have not won in 11 Premier League games. This week’s fixtures with Bournemouth and Southampton look fairly crucial.

Pedro Neto cut a frustrated figure at times at his teammates’ decision-making, and at the two VAR decisions that went against Wolves. Early in the second half Schär was booked for a high tackle on the winger, but the referee, Peter Bankes, did not go to the monitor to check for the possible red card.

Then Neto was, understandably, adjudged to have fouled Ryan Fraser, nine minutes before time, before he paced down the left and crossed superbly for Jiménez to net. “In the moment, the referee sees nothing but then the VAR talks to him and he changes his mind,” Lage said. “The first one [Schär’s tackle] I think if the VAR tells him to go and look, maybe he makes a better decision.”

When the breakthrough had come, it was from Wolves’ best player. Neto switched the play from right to left and when Guedes laid the ball back, Neves took one touch to steady himself before firing home from 25 yards.

Wolves’ new captain was everywhere and for all the comings and goings, retaining the services of Neves this summer could prove the best business of the lot.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Arsenal fail with late push for Douglas Luiz after Aston Villa reject three bids

Arsenal have failed with a late attempt to sign Douglas Luiz from Aston Villa, who are understood to have rejected three offers for the Brazil midfielder. Mikel Arteta had been seeking extra depth with Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny sidelined through injury. Douglas Luiz was keen on the switch but Villa would not sanction his departure even though he will be out of contract next summer. Arsenal were willing to pay £25m for the 24-year-old but Villa, who have lost four of their first five league games, stood their ground.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rúben Neves
Person
Pedro Neto
Person
Fabian Schär
Person
Matheus Nunes
Person
Raúl Jiménez
Person
Willy Boly
Person
Elliot Anderson
Person
Nélson Semedo
Person
Gonçalo Guedes
Person
Ryan Fraser
Person
Alexander Isak
Person
Eddie Howe
Person
Bruno Lage
The Guardian

Liverpool take Arthur Melo on loan from Juventus to solve midfield problem

Liverpool have addressed their midfield shortage by signing Arthur Melo on a season-long loan from Juventus. The Brazil international travelled to Merseyside for a medical on deadline day after an approach from Liverpool in the early hours of Thursday. Jürgen Klopp claimed after Wednesday’s win over Newcastle that the arrival of a midfielder was unlikely but the hamstring injury sustained by Jordan Henderson prompted the late move for Arthur.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Wolves#Bournemouth#Newcastle United#French
The Guardian

This age of abundance must come to an end to save the planet

Thank you for sharing Emmanuel Macron’s warning about the “end of abundance” (Report, 24 August). It is heartening to see a glimmer of realism creep into a speech by a politician. Humanity has now been exceeding the biocapacity of Earth for well over 50 years, and it beggars belief that both politicians and voters still believe that pursuing GDP might solve the ecological collapse that has been caused by this measure of “wellbeing”.
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Ukraine claims counteroffensive in the south – explained

How did Ukrainian officials frame the attack in Kherson?. At a briefing reported on Monday afternoon, Nataliya Humenyuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern command, said an offensive in Kherson, the only regional capital Russia has been able to secure since the war began, was under way. Her comments came after video circulated that apparently showed a soldier from the Russian-run self-proclaimed republic of Donetsk saying Ukrainian forces had broken through.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
The Guardian

The Guardian

423K+
Followers
97K+
Post
190M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy