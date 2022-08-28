I recently went to the doctor for my first physical in a very long time. They did some basic blood work. At the time I wasn’t concerned at all. It had been 2 years since I had my last baby, and no one had mentioned during the pregnancy any bloodwork looking off. I have also lost about 35lbs since then putting my BMI at 22.7. When I got the phone call saying my cholesterol was high I was really shocked, disappointed, and honestly began to panic. The doctor just told me “Your cholesterol is high so start a low-fat diet and we will check again in 6 months.” Nothing else, that was it. So, I went onto my online med chart and found my actual results.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO