South Harrison volleyball comes up clutch to edge Clay-Battelle
LOST CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — For the second straight night, South Harrison volleyball went the distance. But on Wednesday, unlike Tuesday, the Hawks were the ones leaving happy after the fifth set. In its home opener, South Harrison rallied twice from one set down and closed out the...
Keyser's Drew Matlick led the Golden Tornado in both matches this week.
MINERAL COUNTY, W.Va. (WV News) -- Be it away or at home, the Keyser Golden Tornado golf tea…
Mason County's Amy Grady to chair Senate Education Committee
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Mason County’s Amy Grady, a public school teacher for the last 15 years, is the new chairman of the West Virginia Senate Education Committee. Grady, a Republican who was elected in 2020, replaces Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, who has announced she plans to challenge Senate President Craig Blair for that position.
