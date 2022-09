NORMAL, Ill. – Vincennes University sophomore Paxton Schwomeyer (Oakland City, Ind.) came away with a top-10 finish Monday afternoon as the Trailblazers began their Fall 2022 Golf season at the Heartland Invitational at Weibring Golf Course in Normal, Ill. Schwomeyer ended his day with a first round 78 and...

