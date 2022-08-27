Read full article on original website
Josephine County Weed Raids and Arrest
REPORTING DEPUTY: Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) On August 30, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed four search warrants between the 5300 block and the 5700 block of Rockydale Road in Josephine County regarding illegal marijuana grow sites. The search warrants were executed with the assistance of Josephine County Code Enforcement, Rogue Area Drug Enforcement (RADE), Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section Team and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).
Death Investigation in Ashland
On August 27, 2022 at approximately 9:15 a.m. officers with the Ashland Police Department were called to a report of a deceased person near the corner of Granite Street and High Street. Officers from APD, as well as detectives and a deputy medical examiner responded to investigate. The decedent appeared...
SWAT Team Serves High-Risk Warrant, Arrests Domestic Violence Suspect, Seizes 40 Firearms, 150 Lbs. Illegal Cannabis
RURAL EAGLE POINT, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) SWAT Team served a search warrant early yesterday morning at a residence on the 2000 block of Crowfoot Road outside of Eagle Point. JCSO Patrol utilized SWAT, K9, and the Crisis Negotiators Team (CNT) to serve the warrant due to firearm threats made by the suspect towards law enforcement.
The Water Monitor for August 31, 2022
TID ceased water delivery on August 19. There has been no measurable precipitation at the Ashland water treatment plant or at the NWS observation station at the Ashland wastewater treatment plant since July 5. There was a temporary reduction of TAP input into Ashland’s water supply on August 30, but...
2022 Bear Creek Salmon Festival at North Mountain Park
It has been a rough two years, to say the least, but some good things are coming back!. At North Mountain Park, monarchs are back in our gardens, field trips are back in the spring, and our favorite family event will be coming back this October. The Bear Creek Salmon...
